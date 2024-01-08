All the Monopoly Go Road to Riches rewards

The Monopoly Go Road to Riches event is underway, so here’s our handy guide on how to play it and what each and every reward is.

Road to Riches Monopoly Go: key art featuring the monopoly man himself and some players
Monopoly Go 

If the usual rewards aren’t enough for you, then hop into the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event right now and scoop up even more dice, sticker packs, and flower tokens. These Monopoly Go events are super easy to get into – all you need to do is roll your way around the board and collect the rewards!

What is the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event?

Monopoly Go’s latest event, Road to Riches, rewards you for collecting tokens as they move around the board. Landing on a tax or utility tile grants you points, which add up to unlock plenty of rewards. It’s a game of chance, so the only way to gain points is to continue heading around the board in the hope of landing on the right tiles.

The event is on from now until January 11, 2024, at 07:00 PT/10:00 ET, or 15:00 GMT.

YouTube Thumbnail

All the Monopoly Go Road to Riches rewards

Here’s the full list of all the available rewards. The flower tokens go toward helping your partners in the Gardening Partners event that’s also currently running.

Monopoly Go Road to Riches task level Points needed Reward
One Five 70 flower tokens
Two Five 20 free dice
Three Five Green sticker pack
Four Ten 80 flower tokens
Five 45 120 free dice
Six Five 120 flower tokens
Seven Ten Ten minutes of cash grab
Eight 15 Green sticker pack
Nine Ten 150 flower tokens
Ten 120 150 free dice
11 15 Cash
12 20 Green sticker pack
13 20 180 flower tokens
14 25 Cash
15 200 375 free dice
16 40 Five minutes of cash boost
17 30 Orange sticker pack
18 35 Cash
19 40 210 flower tokens
20 400 700 free dice
21 45 Ten minutes of high roller
22 50 230 flower tokens
23 50 Cash
24 55 Pink sticker pack
25 750 1.5k dice
26 55 Cash
27 60 Blue sticker pack
28 65 250 flower tokens
29 70 100 free dice
30 600 Cash
31 150 270 flower tokens
32 175 Cash
33 200 Blue sticker pack
34 225 300 flower tokens
35 1,3k 1.8k free dice
36 300 20 minutes of rent frenzy
37 350 Cash
38 400 350 flower tokens
39 500 Purple sticker pack
40 2,2k 3k free dice
41 550 20 minutes of high roller
42 600 500 flower tokens
43 650 Cash
44 700 800 free dice
45 1,7k Cash
46 750 900 free dice
47 800 Purple sticker pack
48 850 650 flower tokens
49 4k 6.5k free dice and a purple sticker pack

