If the usual rewards aren’t enough for you, then hop into the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event right now and scoop up even more dice, sticker packs, and flower tokens. These Monopoly Go events are super easy to get into – all you need to do is roll your way around the board and collect the rewards!
We’ve got a handy guide on how to get free Monopoly Go dice to get you going – and you can help out some friends by sending Monopoly Go stickers to fill out their collections.
What is the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event?
Monopoly Go’s latest event, Road to Riches, rewards you for collecting tokens as they move around the board. Landing on a tax or utility tile grants you points, which add up to unlock plenty of rewards. It’s a game of chance, so the only way to gain points is to continue heading around the board in the hope of landing on the right tiles.
The event is on from now until January 11, 2024, at 07:00 PT/10:00 ET, or 15:00 GMT.
All the Monopoly Go Road to Riches rewards
Here’s the full list of all the available rewards. The flower tokens go toward helping your partners in the Gardening Partners event that’s also currently running.
|Monopoly Go Road to Riches task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|70 flower tokens
|Two
|Five
|20 free dice
|Three
|Five
|Green sticker pack
|Four
|Ten
|80 flower tokens
|Five
|45
|120 free dice
|Six
|Five
|120 flower tokens
|Seven
|Ten
|Ten minutes of cash grab
|Eight
|15
|Green sticker pack
|Nine
|Ten
|150 flower tokens
|Ten
|120
|150 free dice
|11
|15
|Cash
|12
|20
|Green sticker pack
|13
|20
|180 flower tokens
|14
|25
|Cash
|15
|200
|375 free dice
|16
|40
|Five minutes of cash boost
|17
|30
|Orange sticker pack
|18
|35
|Cash
|19
|40
|210 flower tokens
|20
|400
|700 free dice
|21
|45
|Ten minutes of high roller
|22
|50
|230 flower tokens
|23
|50
|Cash
|24
|55
|Pink sticker pack
|25
|750
|1.5k dice
|26
|55
|Cash
|27
|60
|Blue sticker pack
|28
|65
|250 flower tokens
|29
|70
|100 free dice
|30
|600
|Cash
|31
|150
|270 flower tokens
|32
|175
|Cash
|33
|200
|Blue sticker pack
|34
|225
|300 flower tokens
|35
|1,3k
|1.8k free dice
|36
|300
|20 minutes of rent frenzy
|37
|350
|Cash
|38
|400
|350 flower tokens
|39
|500
|Purple sticker pack
|40
|2,2k
|3k free dice
|41
|550
|20 minutes of high roller
|42
|600
|500 flower tokens
|43
|650
|Cash
|44
|700
|800 free dice
|45
|1,7k
|Cash
|46
|750
|900 free dice
|47
|800
|Purple sticker pack
|48
|850
|650 flower tokens
|49
|4k
|6.5k free dice and a purple sticker pack
