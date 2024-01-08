If the usual rewards aren’t enough for you, then hop into the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event right now and scoop up even more dice, sticker packs, and flower tokens. These Monopoly Go events are super easy to get into – all you need to do is roll your way around the board and collect the rewards!

We’ve got a handy guide on how to get free Monopoly Go dice to get you going – and you can help out some friends by sending Monopoly Go stickers to fill out their collections.

What is the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event?

Monopoly Go’s latest event, Road to Riches, rewards you for collecting tokens as they move around the board. Landing on a tax or utility tile grants you points, which add up to unlock plenty of rewards. It’s a game of chance, so the only way to gain points is to continue heading around the board in the hope of landing on the right tiles.

The event is on from now until January 11, 2024, at 07:00 PT/10:00 ET, or 15:00 GMT.

All the Monopoly Go Road to Riches rewards

Here’s the full list of all the available rewards. The flower tokens go toward helping your partners in the Gardening Partners event that’s also currently running.

Monopoly Go Road to Riches task level Points needed Reward One Five 70 flower tokens Two Five 20 free dice Three Five Green sticker pack Four Ten 80 flower tokens Five 45 120 free dice Six Five 120 flower tokens Seven Ten Ten minutes of cash grab Eight 15 Green sticker pack

Nine Ten 150 flower tokens

Ten 120 150 free dice 11 15 Cash 12 20 Green sticker pack 13 20 180 flower tokens 14 25 Cash 15 200 375 free dice 16 40 Five minutes of cash boost 17 30 Orange sticker pack 18 35 Cash 19 40 210 flower tokens 20 400 700 free dice 21 45 Ten minutes of high roller 22 50 230 flower tokens 23 50 Cash 24 55 Pink sticker pack 25 750 1.5k dice 26 55 Cash 27 60 Blue sticker pack 28 65 250 flower tokens 29 70 100 free dice 30 600 Cash 31 150 270 flower tokens 32 175 Cash 33 200 Blue sticker pack 34 225 300 flower tokens 35 1,3k 1.8k free dice 36 300 20 minutes of rent frenzy 37 350 Cash 38 400 350 flower tokens 39 500 Purple sticker pack 40 2,2k 3k free dice 41 550 20 minutes of high roller 42 600 500 flower tokens 43 650 Cash 44 700 800 free dice 45 1,7k Cash 46 750 900 free dice 47 800 Purple sticker pack 48 850 650 flower tokens 49 4k 6.5k free dice and a purple sticker pack

