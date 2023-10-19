Yeehaw, there’s another Monopoly Go event – this time, it’s the Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders bonanza where there are sticker packs aplenty to be won. What are you waiting for? Sharpen those spurs and ride off into the sunset as you sweep the board for money, dice, and more.

If you need some dice to start with, we’ve got a guide on how to get some Monopoly Go free dice. You can always help out some friends and send Monopoly Go stickers to them, or some Monopoly Go stars.

What is the Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders event?

Following on from previous Monopoly Go events, all you need to do to secure these prizes is to roll your way around the board, collecting tokens as you go. Landing on tax and utility tiles earns you two or three horses at once, but the higher your multiplier while rolling, the higher the rewards.

Once you reach a certain amount of horses, you get a prize. See below for all the wonderful gifts in store!

All the Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders rewards

Here is the full list of all the available rewards:

Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders task level Points needed Reward One Five Money Two Five Ten dice Three Ten Sticker pack Four 50 130 dice Five 15 Money Six 15 Sticker pack Seven 15 Money Eight 20 Money Nine 100 225 dice Ten 25 Money 11 25 Sticker pack 12 30 Money 13 250 480 dice 14 35 Money 15 40 Sticker pack 16 45 Money 17 400 750 dice 18 50 Money 19 75 Sticker pack 20 60 Money 21 700 1.1k dice 22 60 Sticker pack 23 65 Money 24 70 Money 25 80 100 dice 26 500 Money 27 150 Sticker pack 28 200 250 dice 29 250 Money 30 1.2k 2k dice 31 300 Money 32 400 Sticker pack 33 500 Money 34 1.8k 2.7k dice 35 550 Sticker pack 36 600 Money 37 700 800 dice 38 1.3k Money 39 750 900 dice 40 800 Sticker pack 41 900 Money 42 4.3k Sticker pack and 7k dice

It’s time to do the daily sweep in all your favorite games – here are today’s Coin Master free spins, Bingo Blitz free credits, and Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins for extra cash and boosts.