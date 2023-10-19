Yeehaw, there’s another Monopoly Go event – this time, it’s the Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders bonanza where there are sticker packs aplenty to be won. What are you waiting for? Sharpen those spurs and ride off into the sunset as you sweep the board for money, dice, and more.
If you need some dice to start with, we’ve got a guide on how to get some Monopoly Go free dice. You can always help out some friends and send Monopoly Go stickers to them, or some Monopoly Go stars.
What is the Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders event?
Following on from previous Monopoly Go events, all you need to do to secure these prizes is to roll your way around the board, collecting tokens as you go. Landing on tax and utility tiles earns you two or three horses at once, but the higher your multiplier while rolling, the higher the rewards.
Once you reach a certain amount of horses, you get a prize. See below for all the wonderful gifts in store!
All the Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders rewards
Here is the full list of all the available rewards:
|Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Money
|Two
|Five
|Ten dice
|Three
|Ten
|Sticker pack
|Four
|50
|130 dice
|Five
|15
|Money
|Six
|15
|Sticker pack
|Seven
|15
|Money
|Eight
|20
|Money
|Nine
|100
|225 dice
|Ten
|25
|Money
|11
|25
|Sticker pack
|12
|30
|Money
|13
|250
|480 dice
|14
|35
|Money
|15
|40
|Sticker pack
|16
|45
|Money
|17
|400
|750 dice
|18
|50
|Money
|19
|75
|Sticker pack
|20
|60
|Money
|21
|700
|1.1k dice
|22
|60
|Sticker pack
|23
|65
|Money
|24
|70
|Money
|25
|80
|100 dice
|26
|500
|Money
|27
|150
|Sticker pack
|28
|200
|250 dice
|29
|250
|Money
|30
|1.2k
|2k dice
|31
|300
|Money
|32
|400
|Sticker pack
|33
|500
|Money
|34
|1.8k
|2.7k dice
|35
|550
|Sticker pack
|36
|600
|Money
|37
|700
|800 dice
|38
|1.3k
|Money
|39
|750
|900 dice
|40
|800
|Sticker pack
|41
|900
|Money
|42
|4.3k
|Sticker pack and 7k dice
