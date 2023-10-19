All the Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders rewards

Put on your cowboy hat and get playing the Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders event to lasso yourself plenty of rip-roarin’ prizes including dice and money.

monopoly go rodeo riders artwork featuring mr Monopoly on horseback
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go

Yeehaw, there’s another Monopoly Go event – this time, it’s the Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders bonanza where there are sticker packs aplenty to be won. What are you waiting for? Sharpen those spurs and ride off into the sunset as you sweep the board for money, dice, and more.

If you need some dice to start with, we’ve got a guide on how to get some Monopoly Go free dice. You can always help out some friends and send Monopoly Go stickers to them, or some Monopoly Go stars.

What is the Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders event?

Following on from previous Monopoly Go events, all you need to do to secure these prizes is to roll your way around the board, collecting tokens as you go. Landing on tax and utility tiles earns you two or three horses at once, but the higher your multiplier while rolling, the higher the rewards.

Once you reach a certain amount of horses, you get a prize. See below for all the wonderful gifts in store!

YouTube Thumbnail

All the Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders rewards

Here is the full list of all the available rewards:

Monopoly Go Rodeo Riders task level Points needed Reward
One Five Money
Two Five Ten dice
Three Ten Sticker pack
Four 50 130 dice
Five 15 Money
Six 15 Sticker pack
Seven 15 Money
Eight 20 Money
Nine 100 225 dice
Ten 25 Money
11  25 Sticker pack
12 30 Money
13 250 480 dice
14 35 Money
15 40 Sticker pack
16 45 Money
17 400 750 dice
18 50 Money
19 75 Sticker pack
20 60 Money
21 700 1.1k dice
22 60 Sticker pack
23 65 Money
24 70 Money
25 80 100 dice
26 500 Money
27 150 Sticker pack
28 200 250 dice
29 250 Money
30 1.2k 2k dice
31 300 Money
32 400 Sticker pack
33 500 Money
34 1.8k 2.7k dice
35 550 Sticker pack
36 600 Money
37 700 800 dice
38 1.3k Money
39 750 900 dice
40 800 Sticker pack
41 900 Money
42 4.3k Sticker pack and 7k dice

It’s time to do the daily sweep in all your favorite games – here are today’s Coin Master free spins, Bingo Blitz free credits, and Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins for extra cash and boosts.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.