New 2024 Motorola Moto G Power 5G leak shows official renders

We’ve got our hand on the latest Motorola Moto G Power 5G leak, detailing what to expect from the anticipated 2024 model. The smartphone brand released the Moto G Power 2023 in April this year as the successor to the 2022 model, making the jump to 5G in the process. The affordable 2023 version features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ resolution display, octa-core Dimensity 930 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 50MP triple camera setup, as well as a 16MP selfie shooter.

From the detailed render leaks, courtesy of MySmartPrice and the prolific OnLeaks, we can see that the 2024 Moto G Power 5G has a streamlined design much like the 2023 model from our list of the best Motorola phones, which is as we’d expect. Interestingly, however, the renders show a dual-camera set-up rather than a triple. We can also see the punch-hole cut-out at the center of the screen for the selfie shooter.

The leaks further reveal that the power and volume buttons are on the right edge of the smartphone. The next Moto G Power 5G also features a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille situated on the bottom side.

According to MySmartPrice, the 2024 Moto G Power 5G’s flat display is

approximately 6.7-inches and the handset itself will measure around 167.3 x 76.4 x 8.5mm.

Further details of the upcoming smartphone remain unknown, as does the launch date of the 2024 Moto G Power, but we will, as always, keep you updated. For more exciting devices, check out our guides to the best Samsung phones and the best Xiaomi phones.