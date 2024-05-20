The Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra (also known as the Motorola Razr and Razr+) are both exciting flip phone options. The former launched as the cheapest clamshell foldable on the market, while the latter offered the largest outer screen yet. Now we’ve got a first look at the Motorola Razr 50 renders, as well as those of the 50 Ultra, giving us a sneak peek at what to expect from this year’s Motorola flagships.

The new renders are thanks to some high-resolution images shared by tipster Evan Blass. If you like large outer screens on flip phones, then prepare for some good news. The standard Motorola Razr 50 now features a much larger exterior display. It looks about the same size as the one on the Razr 40 Ultra, complete with dual punch holes for the rear cameras. Meanwhile, the Razr 50 Ultra gets an even larger display that extends to cover the whole lid.

The Razr 50 also gets a nice vegan leather finish on the rear panel, to more closely match its pricier sibling. The 50 is launching in grey, beige, and orange colorways, while the Ultra ships in either green, peach, or blue.

In terms of specs, we’re told to expect a MediaTek Dimenisty 7300X in the Razr 50, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Razr 50 ultra gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Both have the same size folding internal display, measuring 6.9 inches diagonally, with a resolution of 1080 x 2640. However, the regular Razr 50 maxes out at 120Hz, and the Ultra can reach 165Hz.

In the camera department, the Razr 50 gets a 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and a 13MP selfie camera. The Ultra bumps this up to a 50MP main, a 50MP 2x telephoto, and a 32MP selfie camera. It’s nice to see a telephoto option on a flip phone, but some people are sure to miss that wide FOV.

The phones are expected to launch globally in June, and thankfully, that rollout should include the US. The Razr 50 is rumored to launch at around $899, and the Razr 50 Ultra should cost somewhere close to $1200. If you want a new phone that you can buy right now, check out our Nubia Flip 5G review, or take a look at our guides to the best foldable phones and best Motorola phones.