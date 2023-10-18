All correct Mystic Messenger email answers

We’ve compiled a list of all the correct Mystic Messenger email answers for every single potential guest, meaning you never put a foot wrong if you follow this here guide. This guide covers all routes, in casual, deep, and another story mode. So, whether you’re talking to Bracelet or Rui, we’ll be your wingman.

We’ll also cover some of the basics of how Mystic Messenger works, including how to invite guests, when you get emails, and how to answer them. If you’re looking for more romantic goodness, be sure to check out our list of the best otome games, or our guides to Ikemen Prince characters and Obey Me characters.

Mystic Messenger emails – correct answers for each guest

@allergy

Cat allergy

Beef and seaweed soup

I might be allergic to guests not attending the party

@artwomen

Monet

The Louvre

Cantabile

@badcomment

1.0.0.1

I’ll look forward to your next video!

Report them

@banker

100% interest rate

Swiss bank

$1.2 million all in cash

@barista

Arabica coffee!

Drip brewing

Italian

@betago

Behind the cheerleaders

Waiting List

Idol Concert

@bodyguard

Check names and invitations

Play with Elizabeth the Third

Next to Mr Han

@bpmonster

Experienced electric shock

Don’t miss this opportunity

What’s wrong with that?

@bracelet

Don’t worry!

Lock U Up Silver Bracelet

Claw machines at the mall

@cathotel

Cat buffet

How about people putting on a show?

Cat limousine!

@catlover

Head meow!

Odd eye meow!

Crystal litter

@catprotect

Of course!

Give them food and wait

Social media sites

@chef

3 cups, chef

You mix as if you’re cutting, chef

20 minutes

@cherryfarm

Green

Poke it out with a straw!

Diamond

@chicken

I saw it on Youtube!

The face of a generous looking granfa.… I mean, you, the owner!

Cheese is the way of the world!

@chickendelivery

1200-1400 won

Push the stop button

Goshiwon

@clanguage

Hello, World!

D Ritchietrust

The programmer

@cleaningfairy

Some sort of machine

This is getting embarrassing

Spy training school

@college

Noon

Yellow and black

Candlelight

@costume

Never played main hero with gorgeous clothes

Player mentality +10

Costume contest

@creamroll

The rock band Imagine Mythical Creatures

Limited edition title change ticket

Create a banner of the winner

@culture

Borborry~

It is Verragamo

Flower bed of pretty boys

@curryfactory

Indian curry

Masala

Vindaloo curry

@darkdragon

I think it’s cool! Of course you can!

Smug, the light and hope of adolescent conceit!

Dark dragon is the symbol of strength

@database

Choose your name

Yoosung Kim

Not Yet Finalised

@designer

Hawk Pose

Shiny White

Silk underwear with a scarf

@detective

I know the vanished seven treasure islands

Yoosung’s LOLOL exploration

Jaehee

@doclee

The seal is unlocked!!!

Black

The rise of the fire dragon slumbering within the eyes!!!

@earlyadapter

Drone

Wireless earphones

Crowdfunding website

@eyeglasses

Long distance glasses

Blue-light blocking glasses

Heart-shaped glasses

@education

There’s this person called Jaehee…

Games with soda as prizes

It’s because you’re too smart

@emotion

I wanted to help you

I want to go see a movie, but I don’t have anyone to go with. What do I do?

I really hope you come to our party

@familydoctor

…

…

…

@floppy

A rainbow–colored floppy disk model

Windows 8.1 3711 disks

Obtain a limited edition cassette tape and hide it

@frank

All to the bank!

Bank passbook

We split it up

@genfanclub

Jumin’s cat

Jalapeno’s Photobook

Zen’s underwear

@god

Wow! Amazing that I get to talk to God!

I am your daughter

I think you’ll walk into the party room like a normal person

@golf

Driver shape

Shoes that dry quickly

Leather that does not wear out

@gymleader

Chicken breast

Squat

Treadmill

@hacker

Lucky Kim

He’s an oldie, 80 years old

Not Grandma! Grandmother!

@hairdesigner

Afro hairstyle

Afro hairstyle

Yes

@homeless

Lots of people with warm hearts!

Rice, soup, green salad, backed salmon, fried eggs

Sell Small Issue Magazine

@hospital

Hippocratic oath

Request exam results

Comparing several hospitals

@housekeeper

The agency

Silence is gold

Absence of licence for caretaking

@hyoja

Filial Piety

Confucius

Be healthy

@icecreamseller

Rice flavour

Coffee

Scoop in a flower shape

@indie

How about Scheam?

Nameless

Why don’t you participate in a game convention?

@infodeptleader

_ _ _ _ / . _ _ _ _ / . _ _ _ _ / . _ _ _ _

_ . / _ _ _

. / . _ . . / . . / _ _ . . / . _ / _ . . . / . / _ / . . . . / _ / . . . . / . / . . . _ _ / . _ . / _ . .

@installation

Shoot a bat-shaped light into the sky

Because you’re nocturnal

Robinboy

@insurance

Shoot a bat-shaped light into the sky

Because you’re nocturnal

Robinboy

@internetcafe

Buffet

Researcher of residential environments

PvP

@invisible

H20

KCN

Behind your back

@KEYBOARD

Ergonomics

CTRL + C

Movie

@kim

Compete with your son

Drifting

Car from when you were young Pong!

@lame

Call the police!

Say hello!

I think you’ll give them a kick in the butt

@legendarypoet

Cake made of rice cakes

And Undone I Find the Mass of the Plate

We also have rice bowls

@lolol

Dia

Of course lol

Play LOLOL together

@lololguide

Headset

Focus on balance

Blood Dragon

@longcat

Meowmeow,

Miumiumi!

Nyannyan!

@marc

Bae screen wedding

Tripter Tript invitations

Use screenshot function!

@medicine

Maybe… maybe… Diamond Pharmaceuticals…?

It’s Diamond Pharmaceuticals

Diamond Pharmaceuticals!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

@michelangeli

Sistine Chapel

Pieta

Last Judgment

@mira

Pink bandage

Coffin with lace all around

Life size marble statue of Pharaoh

@model

Of course

The chance to discover a gem!

Your face reflected in thy eyes

@monmani

The best of all pens in the nation, BIK

“Sear the end with a lighter”

Classic is best

@monogamy

Personalized framed cross-stitch

Buy her handcuffs

Give her a bouquet of jasmine

@movie

A film about the environment

Realism

Cannes, Venice, Berlin

@mrsanta

Three moles behind the ear of Rudolph

It’s the colour you like!

Be family

@musical

Zen

This production of “The Red Pepper Was So Hot”

Get the help of college student

@naming

Luciel

Choose your name

Jihae

@narcissist

Treatment of getting locked up in a room of mirrors

He takes a lot of selfies

Lake Na

@netizen

Yes, there is injustice going on so please come to our party and help us!

There’s no story of a magical girl who’s not violent

It’s cool… Completely suits you

@neuropsychiatry

Freud

Dreams

Schizophrenia

@niddle

Green

Long enough to do well with my eyes closed!

Get a camel through the eye of a needle

@nolan

Baleman

Onthestellar

Leonardo Dicappucino

@normal

Rich enough to full the swimming pool with money!

Celebrities

Have you ever met a hacker?

@oil

Fancy party! Lots of parking space!!

Of course!

Bald

@oneroomer

To the freezer!

Bubblewrap on the window

Fried rice

@pancake

Silvervine

Salmon fish sauce

Fish

@pillowlove

Edvard Munch

Don’t let go of your blanket!

We have a thin blanket for you

@pluto

No I won’t!

Hades

Kerberos

@politics

Voting for elections!

National Sovereignty

Antarctica

@press

Netizens

A law must be implemented that protects reporters

I cannot tell you that

@prorhythmist

Slick, dope, lit music

Nailart to train fingertips

Racing Rhythm Game

@retortfoodmaster

3 mins

Pizza cheese

No, you don’t have to stick to the suggested time

@reviewer

Credibility

Because you’re too lazy to explain

Cosmetics

@roastery

Antigua

Whole beans

15 days

@romance

Of course!

You One and Only Top Star

Kiss!

@rui

It’s an extravagant and elegant party

I recommend you take the Olymbus X20

I recommend you take the heavy professional Ganon camera

@satellite

Saint Dogs

The flesh of an astronaut

Satellite

@secretary

He is very practical

More than enough

Just your normal attire

@security

Korea

Because it’s cool

Gold

@smartphone

First. Leave the phone in the living room and go to your room

Leave the battery only half charged

Popcorn brain

@smoker

A man’s word is his bond!

Your girlfriend will love that!

You’ll be useless if you give up now

@solo

Hi, I’m Youngsoo. I got your number through Chulsoo

Wear a watch!

Asking is not a challenge but a confirmation

@stock

Tell them to invest in stocks

Not losing all your money

Chief Assistant Jaehee Kang

@star

Memories of my first kiss✩

I want to eat it!

I have to make a wish!

@tetris

Of course!

Stick

At the party!

@toeic

Everyone has small feet!

Chinese

Nimtendo

@tom

Call the zoo!

Stock prices of peach drinks are going up

It means your grades! Two Fs!

@tradition

Whoopee~~ Beat drums~~

Whoopee~~

Oh, my dear sun~~ Lay your passion upon us~

@udon

Yes, I want to eat you!

Stir-fried noodles

Emphasise the health

@uranai

So much time!

C&R Director

Old man under the moon

@vampire

Carry blood packs

House in the city

Pair of modern and chic suits

@watchmaster

Bezel

24 and 2

Recover lost love

@whitehacker

Strike first!

Unknown

Anonymous

@wineowner

Red wine

Ice wine

Jumin

@writer

Art organizations will be joining

XOXOforeverurlovely#1star

Flies off to space

@wrongmajor

What are you interested in these days

Who says you’re late! You didn’t even try

Convince your parents

@youth

Night owl

Read for self-improvement

Health management

Mystic messenger email FAQ

Here we’ll answer your burning questions about Mystic Messenger emails:

How do Mystic Messenger emails work?

When you invite guests to your party, they may have a few questions for you, which they ask over email. Potential guests ask three questions before they’re guaranteed to attend – each of which you’ll have to answer correctly. That’s where our guide comes in handy.

How do I get the good Mystic Messenger ending?

That’s simple: you need at least ten confirmed guests to get the good ending. That involves inviting a ton of people, then answering their questions correctly over email.

What about Mystic Messenger Another Story answers?

Those are incorporated into the big list, so just find the name of the person you need to reply to above – and you’re good to go!

And there you have it: a complete list of all of the answers to all the Mystic Messenger emails. If you want to download Mystic Messenger for yourself, you can find it on Google Play and the App Store. Or, if you’re on the prowl for a new game to keep you busy, be sure to check out our best Android games and best iOS games lists.