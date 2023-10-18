All correct Mystic Messenger email answers

We’ve compiled a list of all the correct Mystic Messenger email answers for every single potential guest, meaning you never put a foot wrong if you follow this here guide. This guide covers all routes, in casual, deep, and another story mode. So, whether you’re talking to Bracelet or Rui, we’ll be your wingman.
We’ll also cover some of the basics of how Mystic Messenger works, including how to invite guests, when you get emails, and how to answer them. If you’re looking for more romantic goodness, be sure to check out our list of the best otome games, or our guides to Ikemen Prince characters and Obey Me characters.
Mystic Messenger emails – correct answers for each guest
@allergy
- Cat allergy
- Beef and seaweed soup
- I might be allergic to guests not attending the party
@artwomen
- Monet
- The Louvre
- Cantabile
@badcomment
- 1.0.0.1
- I’ll look forward to your next video!
- Report them
@banker
- 100% interest rate
- Swiss bank
- $1.2 million all in cash
@barista
- Arabica coffee!
- Drip brewing
- Italian
@betago
- Behind the cheerleaders
- Waiting List
- Idol Concert
@bodyguard
- Check names and invitations
- Play with Elizabeth the Third
- Next to Mr Han
@bpmonster
- Experienced electric shock
- Don’t miss this opportunity
- What’s wrong with that?
@bracelet
- Don’t worry!
- Lock U Up Silver Bracelet
- Claw machines at the mall
@cathotel
- Cat buffet
- How about people putting on a show?
- Cat limousine!
@catlover
- Head meow!
- Odd eye meow!
- Crystal litter
@catprotect
- Of course!
- Give them food and wait
- Social media sites
@chef
- 3 cups, chef
- You mix as if you’re cutting, chef
- 20 minutes
@cherryfarm
- Green
- Poke it out with a straw!
- Diamond
@chicken
- I saw it on Youtube!
- The face of a generous looking granfa.… I mean, you, the owner!
- Cheese is the way of the world!
@chickendelivery
- 1200-1400 won
- Push the stop button
- Goshiwon
@clanguage
- Hello, World!
- D Ritchietrust
- The programmer
@cleaningfairy
- Some sort of machine
- This is getting embarrassing
- Spy training school
@college
- Noon
- Yellow and black
- Candlelight
@costume
- Never played main hero with gorgeous clothes
- Player mentality +10
- Costume contest
@creamroll
- The rock band Imagine Mythical Creatures
- Limited edition title change ticket
- Create a banner of the winner
@culture
- Borborry~
- It is Verragamo
- Flower bed of pretty boys
@curryfactory
- Indian curry
- Masala
- Vindaloo curry
@darkdragon
- I think it’s cool! Of course you can!
- Smug, the light and hope of adolescent conceit!
- Dark dragon is the symbol of strength
@database
- Choose your name
- Yoosung Kim
- Not Yet Finalised
@designer
- Hawk Pose
- Shiny White
- Silk underwear with a scarf
@detective
- I know the vanished seven treasure islands
- Yoosung’s LOLOL exploration
- Jaehee
@doclee
- The seal is unlocked!!!
- Black
- The rise of the fire dragon slumbering within the eyes!!!
@earlyadapter
- Drone
- Wireless earphones
- Crowdfunding website
@eyeglasses
- Long distance glasses
- Blue-light blocking glasses
- Heart-shaped glasses
@education
- There’s this person called Jaehee…
- Games with soda as prizes
- It’s because you’re too smart
@emotion
- I wanted to help you
- I want to go see a movie, but I don’t have anyone to go with. What do I do?
- I really hope you come to our party
@familydoctor
- …
- …
- …
@floppy
- A rainbow–colored floppy disk model
- Windows 8.1 3711 disks
- Obtain a limited edition cassette tape and hide it
@frank
- All to the bank!
- Bank passbook
- We split it up
@genfanclub
- Jumin’s cat
- Jalapeno’s Photobook
- Zen’s underwear
@god
- Wow! Amazing that I get to talk to God!
- I am your daughter
- I think you’ll walk into the party room like a normal person
@golf
- Driver shape
- Shoes that dry quickly
- Leather that does not wear out
@gymleader
- Chicken breast
- Squat
- Treadmill
@hacker
- Lucky Kim
- He’s an oldie, 80 years old
- Not Grandma! Grandmother!
@hairdesigner
- Afro hairstyle
- Afro hairstyle
- Yes
@homeless
- Lots of people with warm hearts!
- Rice, soup, green salad, backed salmon, fried eggs
- Sell Small Issue Magazine
@hospital
- Hippocratic oath
- Request exam results
- Comparing several hospitals
@housekeeper
- The agency
- Silence is gold
- Absence of licence for caretaking
@hyoja
- Filial Piety
- Confucius
- Be healthy
@icecreamseller
- Rice flavour
- Coffee
- Scoop in a flower shape
@indie
- How about Scheam?
- Nameless
- Why don’t you participate in a game convention?
@infodeptleader
- _ _ _ _ / . _ _ _ _ / . _ _ _ _ / . _ _ _ _
- _ . / _ _ _
- . / . _ . . / . . / _ _ . . / . _ / _ . . . / . / _ / . . . . / _ / . . . . / . / . . . _ _ / . _ . / _ . .
@installation
- Shoot a bat-shaped light into the sky
- Because you’re nocturnal
- Robinboy
@insurance
- Shoot a bat-shaped light into the sky
- Because you’re nocturnal
- Robinboy
@internetcafe
- Buffet
- Researcher of residential environments
- PvP
@invisible
- H20
- KCN
- Behind your back
@KEYBOARD
- Ergonomics
- CTRL + C
- Movie
@kim
- Compete with your son
- Drifting
- Car from when you were young Pong!
@lame
- Call the police!
- Say hello!
- I think you’ll give them a kick in the butt
@legendarypoet
- Cake made of rice cakes
- And Undone I Find the Mass of the Plate
- We also have rice bowls
@lolol
- Dia
- Of course lol
- Play LOLOL together
@lololguide
- Headset
- Focus on balance
- Blood Dragon
@longcat
- Meowmeow,
- Miumiumi!
- Nyannyan!
@marc
- Bae screen wedding
- Tripter Tript invitations
- Use screenshot function!
@medicine
- Maybe… maybe… Diamond Pharmaceuticals…?
- It’s Diamond Pharmaceuticals
- Diamond Pharmaceuticals!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@michelangeli
- Sistine Chapel
- Pieta
- Last Judgment
@mira
- Pink bandage
- Coffin with lace all around
- Life size marble statue of Pharaoh
@model
- Of course
- The chance to discover a gem!
- Your face reflected in thy eyes
@monmani
- The best of all pens in the nation, BIK
- “Sear the end with a lighter”
- Classic is best
@monogamy
- Personalized framed cross-stitch
- Buy her handcuffs
- Give her a bouquet of jasmine
@movie
- A film about the environment
- Realism
- Cannes, Venice, Berlin
@mrsanta
- Three moles behind the ear of Rudolph
- It’s the colour you like!
- Be family
@musical
- Zen
- This production of “The Red Pepper Was So Hot”
- Get the help of college student
@naming
- Luciel
- Choose your name
- Jihae
@narcissist
- Treatment of getting locked up in a room of mirrors
- He takes a lot of selfies
- Lake Na
@netizen
- Yes, there is injustice going on so please come to our party and help us!
- There’s no story of a magical girl who’s not violent
- It’s cool… Completely suits you
@neuropsychiatry
- Freud
- Dreams
- Schizophrenia
@niddle
- Green
- Long enough to do well with my eyes closed!
- Get a camel through the eye of a needle
@nolan
- Baleman
- Onthestellar
- Leonardo Dicappucino
@normal
- Rich enough to full the swimming pool with money!
- Celebrities
- Have you ever met a hacker?
@oil
- Fancy party! Lots of parking space!!
- Of course!
- Bald
@oneroomer
- To the freezer!
- Bubblewrap on the window
- Fried rice
@pancake
- Silvervine
- Salmon fish sauce
- Fish
@pillowlove
- Edvard Munch
- Don’t let go of your blanket!
- We have a thin blanket for you
@pluto
- No I won’t!
- Hades
- Kerberos
@politics
- Voting for elections!
- National Sovereignty
- Antarctica
@press
- Netizens
- A law must be implemented that protects reporters
- I cannot tell you that
@prorhythmist
- Slick, dope, lit music
- Nailart to train fingertips
- Racing Rhythm Game
@retortfoodmaster
- 3 mins
- Pizza cheese
- No, you don’t have to stick to the suggested time
@reviewer
- Credibility
- Because you’re too lazy to explain
- Cosmetics
@roastery
- Antigua
- Whole beans
- 15 days
@romance
- Of course!
- You One and Only Top Star
- Kiss!
@rui
- It’s an extravagant and elegant party
- I recommend you take the Olymbus X20
- I recommend you take the heavy professional Ganon camera
@satellite
- Saint Dogs
- The flesh of an astronaut
- Satellite
@secretary
- He is very practical
- More than enough
- Just your normal attire
@security
- Korea
- Because it’s cool
- Gold
@smartphone
- First. Leave the phone in the living room and go to your room
- Leave the battery only half charged
- Popcorn brain
@smoker
- A man’s word is his bond!
- Your girlfriend will love that!
- You’ll be useless if you give up now
@solo
- Hi, I’m Youngsoo. I got your number through Chulsoo
- Wear a watch!
- Asking is not a challenge but a confirmation
@stock
- Tell them to invest in stocks
- Not losing all your money
- Chief Assistant Jaehee Kang
@star
- Memories of my first kiss✩
- I want to eat it!
- I have to make a wish!
@tetris
- Of course!
- Stick
- At the party!
@toeic
- Everyone has small feet!
- Chinese
- Nimtendo
@tom
- Call the zoo!
- Stock prices of peach drinks are going up
- It means your grades! Two Fs!
@tradition
- Whoopee~~ Beat drums~~
- Whoopee~~
- Oh, my dear sun~~ Lay your passion upon us~
@udon
- Yes, I want to eat you!
- Stir-fried noodles
- Emphasise the health
@uranai
- So much time!
- C&R Director
- Old man under the moon
@vampire
- Carry blood packs
- House in the city
- Pair of modern and chic suits
@watchmaster
- Bezel
- 24 and 2
- Recover lost love
@whitehacker
- Strike first!
- Unknown
- Anonymous
@wineowner
- Red wine
- Ice wine
- Jumin
@writer
- Art organizations will be joining
- XOXOforeverurlovely#1star
- Flies off to space
@wrongmajor
- What are you interested in these days
- Who says you’re late! You didn’t even try
- Convince your parents
@youth
- Night owl
- Read for self-improvement
- Health management
Mystic messenger email FAQ
Here we’ll answer your burning questions about Mystic Messenger emails:
How do Mystic Messenger emails work?
When you invite guests to your party, they may have a few questions for you, which they ask over email. Potential guests ask three questions before they’re guaranteed to attend – each of which you’ll have to answer correctly. That’s where our guide comes in handy.
How do I get the good Mystic Messenger ending?
That’s simple: you need at least ten confirmed guests to get the good ending. That involves inviting a ton of people, then answering their questions correctly over email.
What about Mystic Messenger Another Story answers?
Those are incorporated into the big list, so just find the name of the person you need to reply to above – and you’re good to go!
And there you have it: a complete list of all of the answers to all the Mystic Messenger emails. If you want to download Mystic Messenger for yourself, you can find it on Google Play and the App Store. Or, if you’re on the prowl for a new game to keep you busy, be sure to check out our best Android games and best iOS games lists.