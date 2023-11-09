With 12 handsome Obey Me characters to woo, each with their own unique personalities, styles, and backstories, you’re totally spoilt for choice. So we’ve rounded up a helpful introduction to each of these supernaturally gorgeous boys, including a bio about who they are, and all of the Obey Me characters’ favorite gifts, so you know what to give should you bump into them as a special guest. Whether you’ve only got eyes for the striking first-born Lucifer, or you want to be the object of Mammon’s greed, we’ll set you on the right path.
Without further ado, let’s dive into our list of all Obey Me characters.
Obey Me Lucifer
Birthday: June 6
Star sign: Gemini
Race: Demon
Likes: Tea with Diavolo
Dislikes: Enemies of Diavolo
Sin: Pride
Lucifer is the eldest of the seven demon brothers, and is the avatar of pride. A perfectly flawless but malicious sadist, he’s the student council vice president and Lord Diavolo’s closest friend and right-hand man. He keeps the brothers together – by force, if necessary.
Obey Me Lucifer gifts
Obey Me Mammon
Birthday: September 10
Star sign: Virgo
Race: Demon
Likes: Money
Dislikes: Work
Sin: Greed
Mammon (often referred to as The Great Mammon by himself, or idiot scumbag by others) is the scummy second born and avatar of greed, and is greedy for all the money in the world. He’s assigned as your buddy at the beginning of the game, and despite clearly having a soft spot for you, denies it at all times. The witches are his biggest weakness.
Obey Me Mammon gifts
Obey Me Leviathan
Birthday: April 9
Star sign: Aries
Race: Demon
Likes: The internet
Dislikes: Normies
Sin: Envy
Leviathan is the 2D-loving third born, and avatar of envy. Known as Mr Dark and Moody, he’s a full-time otaku and shut-in, and his biggest catchphrase is “it’s not fair.” His goldfish Henry – named after a character from his favourite book series – is his (only) friend, and he wouldn’t be seen dead hanging out with a non-otaku normie, if he could help it.
Obey Me Leviathan gifts
Obey Me Satan
Birthday: October 20
Star sign: Libra
Race: Demon
Likes: Beautiful things
Dislikes: Lucifer
Sin: Wrath
Satan is the cynical fourth-born and avatar of wrath, whose smiles are nothing but an act. He’s usually very rational and frank, but once you anger him you better run for your life. He hates Lucifer and is going through a rebellious phase, but has a soft spot for animals – specifically cats.
Obey Me Satan gifts
Obey Me Asmodeus
Birthday: May 15
Star sign: Taurus
Race: Demon
Likes: Himself
Dislikes: Unsightly things
Sin: Lust
Asmodeus – or Asmo, for short – is the narcissistic fifth-born and avatar of lust, who believes the world adores him. He’s known to charm people by simply having them stare into his eyes, and holds several Asmo gatherings a month. He’s a natural flirt, and considers himself a gift to be shared with the entire world.
Obey Me Asmodeus gifts
Obey Me Beelzebub
Birthday: March 11
Star sign: Pisces
Race: Demon
Likes: Delicious food
Dislikes: Unappetizing food
Sin: Gluttony
Beelzebub is the forever-famished sixth-born, and avatar of gluttony. As a growing demon who’s always eating something, his mind is constantly on food, which often lands him in trouble. He dearly loves his younger twin brother Belphegor, and feels responsible for both him and their sister Lilith.
Obey Me Beelzebub gifts
Obey me Belphegor
Birthday: March 11
Star sign: Pisces
Race: Demon
Likes: Napping
Dislikes: Diavolo
Sin: Sloth
Belphegor is the catnapping seventh-born and avatar of sloth, who harbors a streak of rebellion. The youngest, cheekiest, and most cunning of the demon brothers, he’s Beelzebub’s perpetually sleepy twin. He respected Lucifer the most among his brothers until an argument broke out between them, leading to Lucifer imprisoning him in the attic.
Obey Me Belphegor gifts
Obey Me Diavolo
Birthday: October 31
Star sign: Scorpio
Race: Demon
Likes: Tea made by Barbatos
Dislikes: Pickles
Diavolo is the only child of the demon king, and the most powerful being in the Devildom. Despite being both the student council president and future king of the Devildom, he’s fair, compassionate, and eternally positive. However, he’s highly respected by most demons, and far wiser than he may appear – even possessing the ability to tell whether someone is telling the truth or not.
Obey Me Diavolo gifts
Obey Me Barbatos
Birthday: August 22
Star sign: Leo
Race: Demon
Likes: Ordering tea leaves
Dislikes: Rats
Barbatos is an impeccable butler who follows Diavolo around as if he were his shadow. Known to be the greatest pastry chef in all of the three worlds, he’s loyal, patient, and kind, often sharing his homemade treats with others and giving them cooking tips. His calm demeanour can sometimes come across as emotionless or sarcastic (Mammon is even convinced he has a secret torture room hidden under the castle), but he’s passionate about his work and rarely loses his temper.
Obey Me Barbatos gifts
Obey Me Luke
Birthday: July 15
Star sign: Cancer
Race: Angel
Likes: Simeon’s pancakes
Dislikes: Lucifer
Luke is an angel exchange student, and representative of the Celestial Realm. Short and chatty, Lucifer and the other demon brothers often refer to him as Chihuahua, Fido, or Dog – much to his dismay. He’s boisterous, opinionated, and untrusting of demons, but is actually very caring – he has a big heart and cherishes his friends. Simeon describes him as honest and genuine.
Obey Me Luke gifts
Obey Me Simeon
Birthday: February 10
Star sign: Aquarius
Race: Angel
Likes: Cooking
Dislikes: None
Simeon is an angel exchange student, and representative of the Celestial Realm. He has a gentle personality and is always smiling, but also has a sharp intuition. He’s hopeless with technology, as shown by his introduction to the D.D.D phone where he begins by typing entirely in caps and sending random stickers out. He has a calm demeanour and treats everyone with respect and kindness, but is a strict supervisor to Luke, often avoiding giving him direct answers as he believes it’s best for him to work things out on his own.
Obey Me Simeon gifts
Obey Me Solomon
Birthday: December 9
Star sign: Sagittarius
Race: Human
Likes: Studying magic
Dislikes: The ocean
Solomon is an exchange student from the human world, who has great magical potential. Known as the wise one, he’s a powerful sorcerer who has entered into pacts with 72 demons. He’s confident, knowledgeable, and can sometimes come across as arrogant, but is overall calm and composed despite showing a more playful side when teasing Luke. He enjoys cooking, and is yet to realise that his peers hate his food.
Obey Me Solomon gifts
- Unidentified matter
- Book
- Perfume
