The best iPhone games for 2023

What are the best iPhone games? Whether you’re an Apple diehard or you’ve just bought your first device, chances are you’ll ask yourself that question at some point. Well, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve compiled what we consider to be the best gaming experiences you can have on your iPhone in a single space.

To help you find something that specifically appeals to you, we’ve included a few different genres, so no matter your tastes, we’ve got you covered here. From Genshin Impact to Candy Crush, you’re sure to find something you enjoy. If you need a new phone, go ahead and take a look at our guide to the best gaming iPhones, best flip phones, and best foldable phones.

Now, without any further delay, let’s get into our list of the best iPhone games.

Monument Valley

Monument Valley might well be the finest mobile game of all time. It’s a fiendishly clever puzzler that takes place in environments that draw inspiration from Escher. You spin towers and other objects to create pathways that you have to traverse to reach the end of each level.

Raid: Shadow Legends

If you like mobile games, you’ve probably heard of, if not played, Raid: Shadow Legends. It’s an absolute behemoth – and for good reason. It’s stunning, features a wealth of content to battle through and heroes to unlock, and you can do it all with friends in multiplayer.

Mech Arena

Mech Arena comes to you from the same developer that created Raid: Shadow Legends, although in terms of content, the two have very little in common. This game puts you in control of a mech suit and then puts you in an arena with other players who are also controlling mech suits and then leaves you all to blow each other up.

The more you play, the more customisation options you’ll unlock, each of which will alter the way your mech does combat. Eventually, you’ll be able to hone it so that it plays in exactly the way that suits you best, and with all players having that same level of control over how their mech plays, it means that battles can be quite varied. It’s a prime example of something you’ll end up playing for hours because you keep saying “just one more game.”

Epic Seven

Describing itself as “The Playable Animation” Epic Seven is an anime-inspired gacha game. As you might expect, it’s all about building up your own team of heroes (all of whom are unlocked randomly, in true gacha style), then they head out and make their way through a series of turn-based RPG battles.

What makes Epic Seven an even more appealing game is not only the fact that it’s free to play, but also that there are beautifully animated cutscenes that show you the story as it progresses. It helps you to feel much more deeply invested in the events as they unfold.

Hero Wars

If you want to spend your free time in epic battles, Hero Wars might be the pick for you from our list of the best iPhone games. This free-to-play title combines puzzle gameplay with RPG mechanics, as well as a massive roster of playable characters, offering hours of content for you to get carried away with.

Forge of Empires

Are you someone who enjoys a good city-building game? Someone who enjoys a nice bit of strategy? Well, Forge of Empires is a free-to-play game that lets you build a civilization that will stand throughout all of history, starting in the distant past and stretching out into the far future. This is a game you’ll be playing for the long haul.

At the start of the game, all you have is a patch of wilderness to start building your basic settlement on. Different types of buildings generate different resources (e.g. gold or tools), while others help to make your people happier. All of these contribute to your research efforts, which let you develop new types of building and to enhance existing ones. With wars to wage, lands to cultivate, and buildings to build, there’s a wealth of content in Forge of Empires.

Rise of Cultures

Innogames is no stranger when it comes to games that are all about creating and developing a civilization over time, and after Forge of Empires, it hit it out of the park again with Rise of Cultures. Unlike the other two games, this one implements 3D models for the characters and cities that you build, giving it a slightly cutesy look and making everything feel a little more tangible.

So how does Rise of Cultures set itself apart from those other games? Well, a big feature of this game is being able to draw from various real-world historical cultures, giving you the chance to recreate things like Stonehenge or Italy’s famous Roman Colosseum. It’s much more human-centric too, with the workers having schedules that they work to, and time needed to rest. Even if you’re an old hat at Forge of Empires, we still recommend you give Rise of Cultures a go.

Genshin Impact

A newcomer on the mobile scene, Genshin Impact proved naysayers wrong that a true, console-quality title is totally possible on mobile. It’s absolutely stunning, with a bunch of characters to collect, a wide world to explore, and plenty of fun to be had.

Supremacy 1914

Do you have a flare for international conflict? If so, you should give Supremacy 1914 a try. This is a long-term grand strategy game where you and a huge selection of others play out the course of the First World War over several weeks or even months. You choose which of the nations involved in the conflict you want to play as, and then you choose the path you think is best for it, be that reinforcing its military strength, bolstering its economy, or branching out into experimental new technology.

History is just a template here, and the decisions you make can completely change the outcome of the war. With each game lasting so long, you’ll soon find yourself completely sucked up into the world of Supremacy 1914, and with so much variety among the different nations, you can play again and again and still find that every game feels a bit different.

Conflict of Nations: World War III

Supremacy 1914 gives you a WW1 grand strategy MMO game, and Conflict of Nations applies that same formula to a future Third World War. Here you’ve got a huge selection of nations to play as and each of them gives you a different way to play, with a varying selection of resources at their disposal.

Games can last for weeks, or more likely, even months. During that time, it’s up to you to decide whether or not you want to focus on enhancing your military might, working to strengthen your economy, or advancing the sciences with new technological developments – all of which will be important in different ways. You’ll have to think strategically in order to assert yourself against all the other players, but when your tactical masterplan finally pays off, it’s oh-so-satisfying.

Magic: The Gathering Arena

We’re sure that you’ve probably already heard of Magic: The Gathering, even if it’s just knowing the name, but what you may not know is that this award-winning trading card game has actually also been adapted into a mobile game – one which perfectly captures all of the fun and intricacies of the original.

If you’ve always wanted to get into MTG, but never found the time, you may find that this is the best way to start. Sure, you could go and buy a deck anytime, but it won’t come with the useful interactive tutorials that the app has. If you’re already an MTG expert, then the ability to have a game with anyone around the world whenever you want is no doubt going to be quite appealing too.

Final Fantasy VIII

One of the greatest Final Fantasy games is also on mobile. Become a mercenary and take part in some intense turn-based combat, lose yourself in the epic romance, or just fly around the vast world aboard the Ragnarok.

The mobile version allows you to play at three times speed, turn enemy encounters off, and max out your stats with the click of a button. If VIII isn’t your idea of a good time, we also recommend looking into some of the other best Final Fantasy games on mobile, like VII or IX.

Marvel Future Revolution

Marvel Future Revolution is the mobile game that all Marvel fans deserve. Not only does it feature fan-favorite characters from a range of franchises such as Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, Spider-Man, and The Avengers, but it allows you to make these heroes your own.

The power is in your hands, upgrade them, select their abilities, and choose their gear. The worlds you get to explore in this game are fantastic and versatile. The environments remain interesting, from a city sprawling with skyscrapers to back alleys in rundown squalor. Oh, and the fact you’re doing all this to save the multiverse is the cherry on top. Yeah, that means an infinite number of worlds, and an infinite number of lives relying on you – no pressure.

AFK Arena

King among gachas, is AFK Arena, which is a true achievement when you consider that it doesn’t borrow off a successful IP like many of its genre siblings. That’s down to developer Lilith’s very fair free-to-play mechanics. It’s also just a bunch of fun, which helps.

Among Us

Thanks to a lockdown near you, Among Us exploded into life this year. It’s a near-perfect multiplayer experience that you can play across a variety of different platforms. What’s not to like?

Candy Crush Soda Saga

If you’re of a certain age, it’s highly likely that your first encounter with mobile gaming was Candy Crush. There was a time when everyone was absolutely hooked on it, and it’s easy to see why. Crushing them candies is so satisfying and makes you feel like a genius. Anyway, Candy Crush Soda Saga is one of the more recent entries, and well worth a look.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Clash Royale

Clash Royale is basically a card game like Hearthstone but presented in a visual format. You still create a deck and play cards on a battlefield, but the cards come to life and actually fight each other just like in a traditional RTS. It’s fiendishly addictive stuff that poses a solid challenge.

Coin Master

Those looking for a laid-back idle game that doesn’t ask for much of your time but still gives you a sense of achievement should look no further than Coin Master. You have to log in every few hours, spin for coins and other rewards, and then upgrade your town. Occasionally, if the spin gods show mercy, you may get an opportunity to assault or raid an opponent’s village, earning more coins.

Garena Free Fire

You’ve almost certainly heard of Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, or Call of Duty Mobile, but Garena Free Fire is one of the biggest mobile battle royales going, and well worth checking out.

Kingdom Two Crowns

You can enjoy the entirety of Kingdom Two Crowns with a friend on mobile, and it’s absolutely worth it. This challenging survival strategy game sees you play as two monarchs, who have to try and escape an island that’s repeatedly under assault from the Greed. You hire local peasants, build up defenses, and earn enough gold to build a ship that allows you to escape.

Mobile Legends

This MOBA was made for iOS, and it really shows. Thanks to a wide variety of streamlined touches here and there, like excellent touch controls, plenty of automation, and friendliness to low-end devices, there’s no reason not to get stuck into Mobile Legends.

Old School RuneScape

One of the oldest MMORPGs around remains the finest on mobile, Old School RuneScape is a direct port of the PC original that shares the same servers. You can participate in PvP from the comfort of your desk before kicking back and doing some mining on your phone on the sofa, all on the same account without losing any progress.

Pokémon GO

Was it ever in any doubt? Pokémon Go might not be the first location-based game on iOS, but it’s certainly the biggest. It allows you to catch your favorite Pokémon while living your ordinary life. You might be on the way to grab a latte from Starbucks when Charmander leaps out of a bush near you. That’s just a little of the fun that Pokémon Go offers.

PUBG Mobile

If you’re looking for a mobile game to play with friends, look no further than PUBG Mobile. This multiplayer shooter lets you play with single or multiple friends across a wide variety of game modes, and provides a pretty feature-complete version of the hit battle royale shooter, with streamlining for the small screen.

Roblox

Prefer creating your own games to playing them? Roblox would like a word. This game creator/community space lets you create your own customizable avatar and go absolutely wild, joining your friends in games and making your own.

Slay the Spire

It took an absolute age to make it to mobile, but it’s better late than never. Slay the Spire is the definitive card-battling roguelike, which challenges you to attempt to take one of the various characters to the top of the eponymous spire.

Stardew Valley

Ever wish Harvest Moon was available on mobile? Well, wish no longer as that’s effectively what Stardew Valley offers. Build up your own farm, explore and battle through dungeons, and get romantic with the locals.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is BioWare at its absolute prime, and is easily one of the finest western RPGs ever to grace the number of different platforms it launched on. You play as a Jedi recruit who has to either put a stop to the Empire’s plans, or help make sure they happen.

Final Fantasy VII

You may have noticed Final Fantasy VIII above, but as a massive fan of the series, I couldn’t help but include VII as well. Much like VIII, this game plays great on iOS. It has a three-times speed mode for easy grinding, a fantastic story, and some very cool characters.

