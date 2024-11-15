We’re excited for our vacation in Mythwrecked this winter

The Mythwrecked release date is here to take you on a summery adventure. Sail away to Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island where gods and mystery await you in what looks to be Whitethorn Games’ next easy game on Switch.

Ambrosia, the Mediterranean island, welcomes us to its shores in winter, 2024 across consoles and PC. Polygon Treehouse – of BAFTA-nominee Roki fame – takes the helm on this “friend-em-up” adventure along with Whitethorn.

On this vacation, you meet Mount Olympus’ very own divine beings like Hermes and Ares, and befriend them at your leisure as modernity and myth collide. You are Alex, a backpacker, and your task is to restore the memories of these forgotten deities. Oh, by the way, you kind of get shipwrecked on the island – hence the name Mythwrecked.

When is the Mythwrecked release date?

Mythwrecked releases for Nintendo Switch on December 5, 2024.

It’s taken a while to get a release date, and in regard to that, Alex Kanaris-Sotiriou (Director and Lead Developer at Polygon Treehouse) has this to say: “People are always surprised how tiny the team at Polygon Treehouse is, and by moving the release to next year we can make sure that we put the best possible version of the game into the hands of players”. In an industry filled with crunch times, we appreciate this kindness to their team and players.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island is a non-violent adventure where you can freely explore the island’s ruins, search for treasures in the sand, and uncover what secrets it holds. You may have already seen a peek of it during LudoNarraCon and the Future Games show, but we’ve got a trailer below for you, too.

