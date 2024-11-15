We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

We’re excited for our vacation in Mythwrecked this winter

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island promises a magical and mythical time on an island paradise filled with gods when it releases in 2024.

Mythwrecked release date: a character stood on a large white staircase
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

The Mythwrecked release date is here to take you on a summery adventure. Sail away to Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island where gods and mystery await you in what looks to be Whitethorn Games’ next easy game on Switch.

Ambrosia, the Mediterranean island, welcomes us to its shores in winter, 2024 across consoles and PC. Polygon Treehouse – of BAFTA-nominee Roki fame – takes the helm on this “friend-em-up” adventure along with Whitethorn.

On this vacation, you meet Mount Olympus’ very own divine beings like Hermes and Ares, and befriend them at your leisure as modernity and myth collide. You are Alex, a backpacker, and your task is to restore the memories of these forgotten deities. Oh, by the way, you kind of get shipwrecked on the island – hence the name Mythwrecked.

When is the Mythwrecked release date?

Mythwrecked releases for Nintendo Switch on December 5, 2024.

YouTube Thumbnail

It’s taken a while to get a release date, and in regard to that, Alex Kanaris-Sotiriou (Director and Lead Developer at Polygon Treehouse) has this to say: “People are always surprised how tiny the team at Polygon Treehouse is, and by moving the release to next year we can make sure that we put the best possible version of the game into the hands of players”. In an industry filled with crunch times, we appreciate this kindness to their team and players.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island is a non-violent adventure where you can freely explore the island’s ruins, search for treasures in the sand, and uncover what secrets it holds. You may have already seen a peek of it during LudoNarraCon and the Future Games show, but we’ve got a trailer below for you, too.

In the meantime, we’ve got some recommendations for you. Here are the best new indie games on Switch right now, as well as some wildlife games to fill your nature needs.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.