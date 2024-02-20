It’s happening – a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase debuts this week, showing announcements and updates focusing on the first half of 2024. What we’ll see is a mystery so far, so let the speculation begin.

The showcase goes live at 06:00 PT (that’s 14:00 GMT) on February 21, 2024. The presentation has approximately 25 minutes of information, and you can skip to wherever you like in the video as it’s on-demand, not a live stream. You can tune in to Nintendo’s worldwide account here or the Nintendo UK account here on YouTube.

Now, remember this is a partner showcase, so we won’t get a new Mario game or the new Pokémon game announced here – though maybe we’ll see the latter in next week’s Pokémon Presents

As this focuses on releases from Nintendo’s publisher and developer partners, this does mean that we could, in fact, get a Hollow Knight Silksong release date. Sorry, I just had to say it.

Previous partner showcases announced games like Monster Hunter, Nier: Automata, Sonic Frontiers, and other recognizable titles coming to the handheld system. The usual wild rumors are flying around, including everything from Endless Ocean to Hi-Fi Rush, but we’ll need to wait patiently to find out what’s actually confirmed.

We expect to see some new farm games and more JRPGs on Switch, as the two genres are forever expanding with exciting new titles.