It’s that time of year again – Pokémon just announced the details for the Pokémon Presents February 2024 showcase. This Pokémon-specific Nintendo Direct-style stream will lay out what’s next for the franchise in the upcoming months, and we can’t wait.

This month’s Pokémon Presents showcase unsurprisingly falls on Pokémon Day, the anniversary of the gen 1 Pokémon games’ launch in Japan back in 1996. The Pokémon Company celebrates this milestone every year with exclusive products, special events, and big announcements about the future of the franchise’s games.

Last year’s August showcase gave us more information about Detective Pikachu Returns and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC offerings, so we’re expecting some juicy teasers for a new mainline or spin-off title. Perhaps some news on another Pokémon open-world game like Legends: Arceus? Aside from a new Pokémon game, we’re expecting a teaser trailer for Pokémon Concierge season two after today’s announcement that new episodes are in production.

Thanks to the franchise’s plethora of ongoing games, we can almost certainly look forward to Pokémon Day events across Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Go, Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Café Remix, and Pokémon Sleep. Some fans have predicted that gen nine’s dragon Pokémon legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon will join the Unite roster following last year’s additions of Zacian and Mewtwo to the MOBA.

When is the Pokémon Presents February 2024?

Pokémon Presents February 2024 airs on February 27, 2024, at 6:00 PT / 9:00 ET / 14:00 UK. You can stream it from the official Pokémon YouTube account. We’ll drop the video below as soon as it’s available.

It’s pretty unlikely, but ever since Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 joined the Nintendo Switch Online service, we’ve been desperately hoping for ports of all the Pokémon Game Boy games. Maybe 2024 is the year we get access to Johto and Hoenn on the Switch, but don’t get your hopes up.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Presents February 2024 showcase. In other Nintendo news, we’ve got a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase to look forward to this week, while new leaks and rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 are coming seemingly every day.