One Fruit Simulator codes October 2023

One Fruit Simulator codes are a super helpful way to get free stuff in this anime-inspired Roblox game. As training strength and defence is central to the gameplay, it’s nice to get some help along the way, right? That’s where we’re here to help.
We’ve got all the latest One Fruit Simulator codes down below so you can keep on clicking in this RPG and training simulator. Once you’ve got your goodies, we’ve got even more freebies with our Fruit Battlegrounds codes, Grand Piece Online codes, Driving Simulator codes, Saint Seiya Legend of Justice codes, and Attack on Titan Evolution codes. Look at us, so generous.
One Fruit Simulator codes
Active codes:
- 80KMEMBERS – boosts and race spins
- 150KLIKES – boosts and race spins
- UpdateVenom – boosts and race spins
- UpdatePhoenix – boosts and race spins
- 65MVISITS – boosts and race spins
- 140KLIKES – boosts and race spins
- 130KLIKES
- Pedroca
- JeffBlox
- SubAlonezinho
- Ine
- submedtwf
Expired codes:
- FIXTELEPORT
- UpdateVenomDelay
- FlameAwaken
- 110KLIKES
- BUBBLEISLAND
- OPERATIONFIX
- OPERATION
- SOUND
- 50MVISITS
- 120KLIKES
- DAILYQUEST
- RAIDS
- LIGHTAWAKEN
- 100KLIKES
- 95KLIKES
- FIXSHUTDOWN2
- 90KLIKES
- 15KACTIVE
- 100KFAVS
- 85KLIKES
- FIXSHUTDOWN
- 10KACTIVE
- 80KLIKES
- 8KACTIVE
- 30MAND300K
- SUMMER
- 75KLIKES
- 70KLIKES
- 65KLIKES
- 60KLIKES
- 20MVISITS
- 4KPLAYERS
- KOKUTOV2
- 55KLIKES
- PERFORMANCEBOOST
- DRAGON2
- DRAGON
- 50KLIKES
- FIXSEA2
- TREMOR
- SEA2
- 45KLIKES
- GURA
- ONEFRUIT
- FIXCONSOLE
- BUGFIXCON
- Rubber
- Conqueror
- SorryForDelay
- NewUpdate
- SmokeFruit
- RaceSpinsNEWCODE
- NEWRACECODE
- 40KLIKES
- SKYFIX
- SKYISLAND
- UPDATEBOOST
- FIXRACE
- FIXBOOST
- FISHMANSTYLE
- PAWRELEASE
- RELEASE
- SHUTDOWNRELEASE
- 35KLIKES
- RELEASERACE
- RELEASERACE2
- RELEASERACE3
- RELEASE
- 20MIL!!!
- VALENTINE<3
- SECRETFRUITS
- XMASRACE
- XMASBOOST
- MerryChristmas
- MerryRaces
- THX25KLIKES
- UPDATE2
- RandomRace1
- RandomRace2
- RandomRace3
- UPDATE
- THX20KMEMBERS
- SubAlonezinho
- Thx5kLikes
- THXROBLOX
- JeffBlox
- OPENBETA
- BETA
- 500LIKES
- SubCLstudio
- SubCLstudio2
What are One Fruit Simulator codes?
One Fruit Simulator codes are little freebies given out by the developer, Digital Sea. They pop up for certain milestones, like a number of visits to the game or a beta test, so check back often to get everything you can.
How do I redeem One Fruit Simulator codes?
Redeeming One Fruit Simulator codes is a piece of cake, just follow these steps:
- Boot up One Fruit Simulator in Roblox
- Head to the menu and press settings
- Enter one of our codes in the box
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy the freebies!
That’s all the One Fruit Simulator codes we’ve got for now. For more, check out our Coin Master free spins and Genshin Impact codes lists, or our guide to the best handheld gaming consoles on the market today.