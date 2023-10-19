One Fruit Simulator codes October 2023

One Fruit Simulator codes are a super helpful way to get free stuff in this anime-inspired Roblox game. As training strength and defence is central to the gameplay, it’s nice to get some help along the way, right? That’s where we’re here to help.

We've got all the latest One Fruit Simulator codes down below so you can keep on clicking in this RPG and training simulator.

One Fruit Simulator codes

Active codes:

80KMEMBERS – boosts and race spins

– boosts and race spins 150KLIKES – boosts and race spins

– boosts and race spins UpdateVenom – boosts and race spins

– boosts and race spins UpdatePhoenix – boosts and race spins

– boosts and race spins 65MVISITS – boosts and race spins

– boosts and race spins 140KLIKES – boosts and race spins

– boosts and race spins 130KLIKES

Pedroca

JeffBlox

SubAlonezinho

Ine

submedtwf

Expired codes:

FIXTELEPORT

UpdateVenomDelay

FlameAwaken

110KLIKES

BUBBLEISLAND

OPERATIONFIX

OPERATION

SOUND

50MVISITS

120KLIKES

DAILYQUEST

RAIDS

LIGHTAWAKEN

100KLIKES

95KLIKES

FIXSHUTDOWN2

90KLIKES

15KACTIVE

100KFAVS

85KLIKES

FIXSHUTDOWN

10KACTIVE

80KLIKES

8KACTIVE

30MAND300K

SUMMER

75KLIKES

70KLIKES

65KLIKES

60KLIKES

20MVISITS

4KPLAYERS

KOKUTOV2

55KLIKES

PERFORMANCEBOOST

DRAGON2

DRAGON

50KLIKES

FIXSEA2

TREMOR

SEA2

45KLIKES

GURA

ONEFRUIT

FIXCONSOLE

BUGFIXCON

Rubber

Conqueror

SorryForDelay

NewUpdate

SmokeFruit

RaceSpinsNEWCODE

NEWRACECODE

40KLIKES

SKYFIX

SKYISLAND

UPDATEBOOST

FIXRACE

FIXBOOST

FISHMANSTYLE

PAWRELEASE

RELEASE

SHUTDOWNRELEASE

35KLIKES

RELEASERACE

RELEASERACE2

RELEASERACE3

RELEASE

20MIL!!!

VALENTINE<3

SECRETFRUITS

XMASRACE

XMASBOOST

MerryChristmas

MerryRaces

THX25KLIKES

UPDATE2

RandomRace1

RandomRace2

RandomRace3

UPDATE

THX20KMEMBERS

SubAlonezinho

Thx5kLikes

THXROBLOX

JeffBlox

OPENBETA

BETA

500LIKES

SubCLstudio

SubCLstudio2

What are One Fruit Simulator codes?

One Fruit Simulator codes are little freebies given out by the developer, Digital Sea. They pop up for certain milestones, like a number of visits to the game or a beta test, so check back often to get everything you can.

How do I redeem One Fruit Simulator codes?

Redeeming One Fruit Simulator codes is a piece of cake, just follow these steps:

Boot up One Fruit Simulator in Roblox

Head to the menu and press settings

Enter one of our codes in the box

Hit redeem

Enjoy the freebies!

That's all the One Fruit Simulator codes we've got for now.