We finally have a One Punch Man: World release date

Saitama is gearing up to invade your mobile device again in One Punch Man: World! Global leader in anime Crunchyroll is teaming up with Tower of Fantasy developer Perfect World to announce the One Punch Man: World release date for iOS, Android, and PC.

One Punch Man: World is a multiplayer action RPG that sees Saitama facing his strongest enemy yet. You can unlock and level up fan-favorite heroes from the anime series such as Genos and use them to fight your way through the anime’s first-season storyline. Use the Hero Association hub to make new friends, go on raids, and take on new missions to expand your adventure.

Terry Li, General Manager of Crunchyroll Games and Senior Vice President of Emerging Business said, “The most ambitious Crunchyroll Games title to date, One Punch Man: World is an immersive online action game that transports players into the universe of One-Punch Man. The game brings iconic characters and abilities to life with premiere production values that we are excited to unleash on anime fans and gamers.”

When is the One Punch Man: World release date?

One Punch Man: World is set to launch on iOS, Android, and PC on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Pre-registration for PC players is open now on the official game website.

What is One Punch Man: World’s gameplay like?

One Punch Man: World is an ARPG that sees you take control of Lightning Max and a bunch or other iconic characters as you explore different maps taken straight out of the anime, complete commissions for the Hero Association, and take down bad guys. It’s also a gacha game, where you can acquire a variety of heroes and upgrades by pulling on different banners. If you want to know more, check out our in-depth One Punch Man: World preview.

That's everything we know so far about the One Punch Man: World release date.