It’s official, the OnePlus AI Eraser tool is launching this month, with the Chinese tech brand finally catching up with brands like Samsung and Google Pixel in terms of AI functionality. It looks like this is just the beginning of OnePlus’ AI push too, with more features seemingly in the works.

If it wasn’t clear enough from the name, the OnePlus AI Eraser feature is very similar to Google’s Magic Eraser. It’s a simple enough concept, just find an image in your camera roll with an unwanted object in the frame and let the AI do the hard work of removing it for you. It doesn’t matter what it is, it can be a person, a car, or a pet – though God knows why you’d want to remove a pet – and it’s gone in an instant.

If you want to try out the OnePlus AI Eraser yourself, it’s arriving on the OnePlus 12 and 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE4 at some point this month. If you don’t own one of those OnePlus phones, it might be time to think about upgrading, as it doesn’t seem like this AI feature or future additions are coming to older devices any time soon.

As we mentioned earlier in this article, OnePlus is seemingly planning more AI features for 2024, but we’re not quite sure what they are yet. At MWC 2024, AI text-to-image generation was a big selling point for brands like Vivo, Xiaomi, and others, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if we saw a similar feature from the brand. We’ve also seen the arrival of some translation apps, including Galaxy AI’s Live Translate tool, so it’s possible that OnePlus could be planning its own version of the useful technology. Either way, we’ll find out soon enough.

There you have it, all you need to know about the arrival of the OnePlus AI Eraser feature.