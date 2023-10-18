OnePlus Open launch set to finally reveal the anticipated foldable

We’re just a day away from the OnePlus Open launch, with the Chinese smartphone brand ready to share its latest exciting product with the wider world. While we already know quite a lot about the new handset thanks to leaks, including some of the specs and available colorways, the launch should offer a better idea of both pricing and availability. The latter is the most pivotal, with some lingering uncertainty on whether we can expect to see the phone in the U.S. and Europe.

Arriving slightly late in the foldables market compared to other big names like Samsung and Motorola, the OnePlus Open is a new flagship for the brand trying to compete with the bigger names. Thanks to various leaks, we know there’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powering the device and a similar Hasselblad-branded camera system to the OnePlus 11 Pro. With this in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the smartphone make a splash in the market, and it certainly looks destined for a spot on our list of the best OnePlus phones.

The OnePlus Open launch isn’t the only new foldable arriving this week, with the brand’s sister company Oppo also launching the Oppo Find N3 Flip on October 19. As with the last few simultaneous launches from the companies, there’s little difference between the two devices, though it’s assumed that Oppo is orientating its device towards Chinese smartphone users while the OnePlus Open is gearing up for global markets. Still, as we don’t have exact details on the worldwide availability of either device at the time of writing, the two launches shall reveal all.

If you want to check out the OnePlus Open launch for yourself, you can tune in on October 19 via the YouTube link below from 07:00 PT / 10:00 ET / 15:00 BST. Or, if you’re just looking for the highlights, be sure to check back on this page following the launch for everything you need to know.

There you have it, all you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus Open launch. For more of the finest tech in town, check out our guides to the best Xiaomi phones and the best Samsung phones.