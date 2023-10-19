Oppo officially launches the Find N3 series at global launch

Oppo launched its latest flagship devices today, with the Oppo Find N3 series launch streaming worldwide. While the Oppo Find N3 Flip arrived in China in late August and India just last week, this global launch is the one we’ve been waiting for. If the brand really wants to take on iconic names like Samsung and Motorola in the flip phone space, this is the device it’s going to do it with.

In terms of specs, the Oppo Find N3 Flip boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, a foldable AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and a triple Hasselblad camera setup. The design is pretty snazzy, too, with a slimmer cover screen and a nearly invisible crease compared to some of the big hitters on our list of the best flip phones.

The Find N3 series launch event also gave us a new look at the Oppo Find N3, the upcoming foldable that shares much of its design with the OnePlus Open. This is where things get a little confusing, as we previously believed the Find N3 to be exclusive to China, with the brand’s sister company taking the OnePlus Open to global markets. However, the Find N3 reveal seemed to suggest a global launch for that device, too, so we’re hoping things become a little clearer with the OnePlus Open launch later today.

The folding Oppo Find N3 device is another powerhouse in the specs department. This smartphone utilizes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to provide elite performance specs, with a stunning display, again featuring an almost undetectable crease, that offers up to 2,800 nits of peak brightness. All that comes with 67W super-fast charging, capable of fully juicing the device in less than an hour, and some fantastic cameras. It’s certainly a statement of intent from the Chinese phone manufacturer.

One of the big questions going into the Oppo Find N3 series launch was surrounding availability in the West, particularly for North American or European markets. Unfortunately, we still didn’t get an official American or European pricing structure from the event. Still, we did find out that the Find N3 Flip arrives on the market at S$1,499, the equivalent of just under $1,100, while the Find N3 is available for pre-order at S$2,399, which is around $1,750 at the current conversion rates. Both devices are available to pre-order from October 20 with a two-year international warranty.

There you have it, all the need-to-know details from the global Oppo Find N3 series launch. To check out some of the devices the Oppo Find N3 is competing against, take a look at our guide to the best foldable phones you can buy today.