All Overwatch 2 characters

Overwatch is full of different characters, backstories, and lore that fans love diving deep into. All the Overwatch 2 characters can be a bit overwhelming at first, mainly because there are so many, with a growing list of brand-new OW2 heroes, alongside different game modes and even more stuff for everyone to get their hands on.
So, head down for an outline of all the different Overwatch 2 heroes available. We start with the newbies, showing off their lovely announcement trailers, and explaining where they fit into the roster. If you need a refresh, we’ve also got all the returning characters in a list, or you can check out our Overwatch 2 skins to see some new looks. For something different, check out our guide to the best mobile MOBAs to see how Overwatch is influenced by them.
New Overwatch 2 characters
Sojourn
Blizzard announced the fresh new DPS years ago when Overwatch 2 was first announced. It’s been a long time waiting – but we can finally get our hands on them.
Junker Queen
A brand new tank, Junker Queen is a hardy Australian with a great backstory trailer.
Kiriko
Kiriko is a healing shrine maiden whose spirit ally fox is adorable and powerful.
Ramattra
Ramattra is the morally-grey leader of the Null Sector Omnic group, and a powerful tank hero. He’ll do whatever it takes to protect his people.
Lifeweaver
This talented inventor and healer left his luxurious life behind to dedicate himself to making the world a better place.
Illari
Another healer! Blizzard is truly spoiling us. Illari comes from Peru and is the last of the Children of the Sun, a group of solar-powered Inti Warriors.
Mauga
A new tank joins the roster from the evil Talon – Mauga. According to his origin story, “He’s spent his whole life fighting. Now he’s ready to have some fun.”
Returning Overwatch characters
Tanks
- D.Va
- Doomfist
- Orisa
- Reinhardt
- Roadhog
- Sigma
- Winston
- Wrecking Ball
- Zarya
DPS
- Ashe
- Bastion
- Cassidy
- Echo
- Genji
- Hanzo
- Junkrat
- Mei
- Pharah
- Reaper
- Soldier 76
- Sombra
- Symmetra
- Torbjörn
- Tracer
- Widowmaker
Support
- Ana
- Baptiste
- Brigitte
- Lucio
- Mercy
- Moira
- Zenyatta
That’s all the Overwatch 2 characters we know about now. For something different, we’ve got the best Switch FPS games so you can get shooting on the go.