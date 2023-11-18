All Overwatch 2 characters

Overwatch 2 characters are here, with the sequel to Blizzards MOBA-inspired hero shooter that took the world by storm, bringing a fresh new roster.

Various Overwatch 2 characters in some art for the game. On the left is Tracer, a woman in tight orange trousers, wielding two guns. In the middle is a giant man with a large hammer and massive silver armour. On the right is a smaller woman with an ice gun.
Overwatch 2 

Overwatch is full of different characters, backstories, and lore that fans love diving deep into. All the Overwatch 2 characters can be a bit overwhelming at first, mainly because there are so many, with a growing list of brand-new OW2 heroes, alongside different game modes and even more stuff for everyone to get their hands on.

So, head down for an outline of all the different Overwatch 2 heroes available. We start with the newbies, showing off their lovely announcement trailers, and explaining where they fit into the roster. If you need a refresh, we’ve also got all the returning characters in a list, or you can check out our Overwatch 2 skins to see some new looks. For something different, check out our guide to the best mobile MOBAs to see how Overwatch is influenced by them.

New Overwatch 2 characters

Sojourn

Blizzard announced the fresh new DPS years ago when Overwatch 2 was first announced. It’s been a long time waiting – but we can finally get our hands on them.

Junker Queen

A brand new tank, Junker Queen is a hardy Australian with a great backstory trailer.

Kiriko

Kiriko is a healing shrine maiden whose spirit ally fox is adorable and powerful.

Ramattra

Ramattra is the morally-grey leader of the Null Sector Omnic group, and a powerful tank hero. He’ll do whatever it takes to protect his people.

Lifeweaver

This talented inventor and healer left his luxurious life behind to dedicate himself to making the world a better place.

Illari

Another healer! Blizzard is truly spoiling us. Illari comes from Peru and is the last of the Children of the Sun, a group of solar-powered Inti Warriors.

Mauga

A new tank joins the roster from the evil Talon – Mauga. According to his origin story, “He’s spent his whole life fighting. Now he’s ready to have some fun.”

Returning Overwatch characters

Tracer, and Overwatch 2 characters, standing in front of a cityscape background. They have short black hair, orange goggles, and a white and black outfit.

Tanks

  • D.Va
  • Doomfist
  • Orisa
  • Reinhardt
  • Roadhog
  • Sigma
  • Winston
  • Wrecking Ball
  • Zarya

DPS

  • Ashe
  • Bastion
  • Cassidy
  • Echo
  • Genji
  • Hanzo
  • Junkrat
  • Mei
  • Pharah
  • Reaper
  • Soldier 76
  • Sombra
  • Symmetra
  • Torbjörn
  • Tracer
  • Widowmaker

Support

  • Ana
  • Baptiste
  • Brigitte
  • Lucio
  • Mercy
  • Moira
  • Zenyatta

That’s all the Overwatch 2 characters we know about now. For something different, we’ve got the best Switch FPS games so you can get shooting on the go.

