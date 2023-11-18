All Overwatch 2 characters

Overwatch is full of different characters, backstories, and lore that fans love diving deep into. All the Overwatch 2 characters can be a bit overwhelming at first, mainly because there are so many, with a growing list of brand-new OW2 heroes, alongside different game modes and even more stuff for everyone to get their hands on.

So, head down for an outline of all the different Overwatch 2 heroes available. We start with the newbies, showing off their lovely announcement trailers, and explaining where they fit into the roster. If you need a refresh, we’ve also got all the returning characters in a list, or you can check out our Overwatch 2 skins to see some new looks. For something different, check out our guide to the best mobile MOBAs to see how Overwatch is influenced by them.

New Overwatch 2 characters

Sojourn

Blizzard announced the fresh new DPS years ago when Overwatch 2 was first announced. It’s been a long time waiting – but we can finally get our hands on them.

Junker Queen

A brand new tank, Junker Queen is a hardy Australian with a great backstory trailer.

Kiriko

Kiriko is a healing shrine maiden whose spirit ally fox is adorable and powerful.

Ramattra

Ramattra is the morally-grey leader of the Null Sector Omnic group, and a powerful tank hero. He’ll do whatever it takes to protect his people.

Lifeweaver

This talented inventor and healer left his luxurious life behind to dedicate himself to making the world a better place.

Illari

Another healer! Blizzard is truly spoiling us. Illari comes from Peru and is the last of the Children of the Sun, a group of solar-powered Inti Warriors.

Mauga

A new tank joins the roster from the evil Talon – Mauga. According to his origin story, “He’s spent his whole life fighting. Now he’s ready to have some fun.”

Returning Overwatch characters

Tanks

D.Va

Doomfist

Orisa

Reinhardt

Roadhog

Sigma

Winston

Wrecking Ball

Zarya

DPS

Ashe

Bastion

Cassidy

Echo

Genji

Hanzo

Junkrat

Mei

Pharah

Reaper

Soldier 76

Sombra

Symmetra

Torbjörn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Support

Ana

Baptiste

Brigitte

Lucio

Mercy

Moira

Zenyatta

That’s all the Overwatch 2 characters we know about now. For something different, we’ve got the best Switch FPS games so you can get shooting on the go.