We’re here with our Overwatch 2 tier list in which we rank all of the current heroes across each class, so you know who can make a difference on the battlefield. Of course, as with any tier list, this is subjective, so if we place your favorite hero in rank C, don’t let that stop you from using them to kick some serious butt.

Anyway, here’s our Overwatch 2 tier list.

Overwatch 2 general tier list

Rank Overwatch 2 characters S Ana, Baptiste, Bastion, D.Va, Hanzo, Kiriko, Orisa, Ramattra, Sojourn, Tracer, Zarya A Ashe, Brigitte, Doomfist, Echo, Illari, Junker Queen, Lifeweaver, Lucio, Sigma, Soldier: 76, Torbjorn B Genji, Junkrat, Mei, Moira, Pharah, Reinhardt, Widowmaker, Winston, Zenyatta C Mercy, Reaper, Symmetra, Wrecking Ball D Roadhog

Overwatch 2 tank tier list

Rank Overwatch 2 characters S D.Va, Orisa, Ramattra, Zarya A Doomfist, Junker Queen, Sigma B Reinhardt, Winston C Wrecking Ball D Roadhog

Overwatch 2 DPS tier list

Rank Overwatch 2 characters S Bastion, Hanzo, Sojourn, Tracer A Ashe, Echo, Soldier: 76, Torbjorn B Genji, Junkrat, Mei, Pharah, Widowmaker C Reaper, Symmetra D –

Overwatch 2 support tier list

Rank Overwatch 2 characters S Ana, Baptiste, Kiriko A Brigitte, Illari, Lifeweaver, Lucio B Moira, Zenyatta C Mercy D –

There you have it, our Overwatch 2 tier list.