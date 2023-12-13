Win a Persona bag with the PT Advent Calendar

Another week, another chance to win some goodies courtesy of the PT Advent Calendar, and this time, it’s a Persona bag giveaway. Yes, you can rep your favorite JRPG series in style and carry around your essentials, such as your Nintendo Switch. Not only that, it includes other goodies such as a Persona 3 Reloaded notebook!

With numerous Persona games on Nintendo Switch and an upcoming mobile game, there’s no better time to dive into the series. Seriously, just check out our Persona 5 Tactica Switch review to see just how good the latest outing with the Phantom Thieves of Hearts is. Once you do, you for sure will want to show your love for the franchise and the upcoming Persona 3 Reload with this lovely bag of goodies.

Not only are we teaming up with Sega for this giveaway, we also have three Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch cases up for grabs courtesy of Nacon. Remember, we have new giveaways every Wednesday throughout the holiday season.

You need to be in the UK to enter this giveaway, but be sure to check back frequently, as we have all sorts of giveaways for various regions. Also, don’t forget to check our terms and conditions.



PT – Persona giveaway UK





Best of luck to all who enter, and be sure to stop by our Persona 5 characters, Persona 4 characters, and Persona 3 characters guides if you want to learn more about this popular franchise.