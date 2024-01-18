You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Plants vs. Zombies 3 is actually a thing – Popcap announced it years ago, but the game is now soft-launching across a few select territories.

Adding to the available Plants vs Zombies games on Switch and mobile is Plants vs. Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia, coming to iOS and Android. If you’re in the UK, Australia, Netherlands, Ireland, or the Philippines, you can download it right now from Google Play or the App Store.

The game is entering ‘limited testing’ in these territories where the team is focusing on gameplay and how to improve any issues. The game will be free to play but has microtransactions. A worldwide release is due later in 2024.

Plants vs. Zombies 3 continues the series as a tower defense game, where you use wild and wonderful plants to build up defenses against an endless, lumbering swathe of zombies. Along with some recognizable characters, there are new mechanics coming.

According to a post from Matt Townsend, head botanist of the Plants vs. Zombies team, Popcap Games has gone back to its roots and notes that although “a lot has changed since the last time you’ve played,” Popcap is excited about what’s new.

