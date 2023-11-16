Plants vs Zombies games on Switch and mobile

Plant your best defenses and kick some grass in all the official Plants vs Zombies games available on mobile and Nintendo Switch. The franchise is a tactical but laid-back experience that is perfect for playing on the go, so we recommend downloading a game or two on your portable devices to keep you occupied.

Now, let’s put on our gardening gloves and see which Plants vs Zombies games we can play.

Plants vs. Zombies – mobile

The classic, the game that started it all, the brilliant battle between fleshy zombies and leafy plants: Plants vs Zombies on iOS and Android. Everyone and their mum played this tactical strategy game, but if you haven’t, here’s a brief description: you place different types of defensive and offensive plants to take out the constant horde of zombies heading towards your garden.

You must take them all out or else they’ll gnaw on your prized potatoes – and no one wants that!

Plants vs. Zombies 2 – mobile

Following on from the first game is Plants vs Zombies 2. This iteration is bigger and better with newfangled items, devious zombies, and more maps to test your mettle.

There’s also a multiplayer mode where you can go head-to-head with other players and do daily activities to earn more prizes.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Switch

The one and only entry into the Plants vs Zombies franchise for Switch is Battle for Neighborville. It’s a first-person shooter and is part of the Garden Warfare spin-off series.

You can head into an online multiplayer game across the bountiful open maps as you beat back the endless zombies coming to chew on your botanicals.

Plants vs. Zombies: Heroes – mobile

The most notable difference with Plants vs Zombies: Heroes is that it’s in a vertical setting, not horizontal like its predecessors. Heroes is a collectible card game featuring tons of cards of every zombie and plant type you can think of, even a banana-shaped dinosaur!

The aim is the same – protect your garden from the zomberinos – but in a slightly different form.

