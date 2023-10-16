The best Star Wars games Switch and mobile 2023

Ah, it’s hard trying to decide on the best Star Wars games. It feels like they’ve been around forever, from the heyday of Battlefront to the more divisive titles of more recent times, there’s plenty to engage with. So, we’ve made a list of what we think are the best Star Wars games on Switch and mobile, so you can transport yourself to a galaxy far far away wherever you are.

Now, let’s get into our list of the best Star Wars games.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Switch and mobile

Knights of the Old Republic is heralded as one of, if not the, best Star Wars games ever made and maybe the best Star Wars game on Switch. The force is strong with this one, and you’re free to do with it as you see fit. In KOTOR, you’re not limited to being the good guy, to being a Jedi that must resist the pull of those dark urges. Instead, you can fully embrace the dark side, unleash your powers, and show the entire galaxy why it’s so much more fun to be bad.

KOTOR is full of famous areas for you to explore, including Dantooine and Korriban, the locations of the Jedi Academy and Sith Academy, respectively. If you’re a Star Wars fan that wants to forge your own path and make crucial split-second decisions that alter your destiny, this is a must-play for you. When I think about the paths open to you in KOTOR, I can’t help but think of these words, “give off light, or darkness padawan. Be a candle, or the night”. Check out our Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic review if you want to know more.

Lego Star Wars Castaways – mobile

This is one of the best Star Wars games on mobile that made me discover things about myself – please refer to our Lego Star Wars Castaways review to learn more about bricksexuality. Okay, in all seriousness, this is a surprisingly good game, one that deserves your attention if you happen to be an Apple Arcade subscriber.

You wake up on a beach, on a strange planet you’ve never been to before. Soon enough, you find yourself caught up in all the problems that plague the inhabitants of the nearby town. Castaways is full of exploration, quests, and interesting characters, and the fact you can choose how to approach them, and what sort of character you are makes for a unique experience.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Switch

If there’s one thing most of the best Star Wars games have in common, it’s that you nearly always play as the hero. That isn’t the case in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, where you play as Starkiller, Darth Vader’s Jedi-killing apprentice. It’s definitely a story worth playing for anyone who feels the dark energies of the force, with some proper catharsis in taking out swarms of good guys.

Better still, with Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on Switch, you can use your Joy-Cons to feel like a real lightsaber-wielding warrior. It might not be as technologically advanced as some of the more recent Star Wars games on other consoles, but it’s still one of the best titles from a galaxy far far away on Switch.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Live through the whole series in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalkers Saga, a compendium of all the Lego Star Wars games to date. Packed with countless levels, all the characters you can remember and more, and plenty of cheeky jokes and easter eggs, it’s a great way to introduce George Lucas’ epic world to new players. Even if you’ve played these games individually before, bringing them all together in one package offers hours and hours of fun.

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection – Switch

Use the force, embrace the force, be the force. Okay, so this collection is made up of two games – Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. As the names imply, these games revolve around the Jedi order.

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

The former of these two games allows you to use a variety of firearms and lightsabers, as well as force powers, to prove your dominance in combat. However, given Kyle Katarn is one with the force, the game emphasises lightsaber use. When it comes to the single-player story, it follows on from the previous game, in which Kyle fell to the dark side, causing him to renounce his gifts.

Now, he’s ready to go on a quest to save the galaxy, once again embracing the Jedi way. Due to having been on both sides of the force, Kyle has access to a wide range of abilities, making combat a fun experience.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

As for Jedi Academy, you take on the role of Jaden, a padawan under the tutelage of Kyle at Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy. As is the case with this series of games, you learn more about the force as you go, watching Jaden grow, and develop new abilities. Combat works in a similar manner to the previous game, giving you the option of using lightsabers, firearms, and powers.

Of course, how Jaden’s story ends is up to you. Do you remain strong, and continue to be in the light? Or, do you venture into the darkness, allowing yourself to fall to the brink, to the point of no return?

Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo – Switch

Another two-in-one collection for Nintendo Switch, except Star Wars Racer and Star Wars Commando, are entirely different games, though I’d argue that’s what makes this collection worthy of our pick for this list of the best Star Wars games. You see, for the price of one, you get two vastly different experiences in the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer

As the name indicates, Star Wars Racer is a racing game that takes influence from the pod racing in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. As such, you can find all of the racers and tracks from the movie here, as well as new ones designed specifically for the game. Some courses are on Tatooine, while others take you to distant planets. It’s your typical racer. Speed around a track, use turbos, and try not to blow up.

Star Wars Republic Commando

If you love Star Wars and first-person shooters, Republic Commando is the perfect game for you. In this tactical title, you take on the role of Boss (RC-1138), the leader of Delta Squad, a small team that consists of four genetically-modified clone troopers. In the single-player campaign, you must lead the squad through various missions that take place throughout the Clone Wars.

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens – mobile

If I’m honest for a second, there’s never going to be a Lego game I don’t like, and if it happens to be Star Wars, then that’s even better. As the name of the game suggests, this is Lego’s take on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the first of the movies in the sequel trilogy. As such, you get to explore bricky versions of Jakku, Takodana, and D’Gar, all of which are small open worlds.

If you’ve played any Lego game, you know what to expect. There’s so much to do in this game, and it’s full of characters to collect – more than 200, in fact. These include Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Han Solo, and Disney’s most fabulous princess, Kylo Ren. Oh, and how can we forget BB-8, that little droid is the real MVP.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes – mobile

This game lets you live your best Star Wars life, allowing you to go to war with both light and dark side characters. Better still, the heroes and villains available don’t belong to just one era. You can use champions from the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies, as well as from spin-off movies such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

In essence, you need to collect characters and starships – such as the Millennium Falcon – and put together a team that can survive on the battlefield. You have complete control, and can customise your squad as you see fit – may the force be with you.

Star Wars Pinball 7 – mobile

This one does exactly what it says on the tin. Do you like Star Wars games? Do you like pinball? If your answer to both of those questions is a strong ‘yes’, then Star Wars Pinball 7 is a great call to keep your fingers busy.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Xbox Game Pass / Steam Link

If you have a mobile phone capable of streaming high-quality games, then you can technically play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order via either Xbox Game Pass, where you don’t have to own the game, or Steam Link, where you do need a copy. Either way, if you can run this on your phone you should, as it’s one of the most celebrated Star Wars games of recent memory. This is one of the few story-driven experiences on this list that isn’t lifted verbatim from the films, so if you want a new narrative, try out Fallen Order.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – Xbox Games Pass

While the first reimagining of this classic title left a lot to be desired, Star Wars Battlefront 2 has evolved since first arriving to become a fantastic experience for any fan of the series. With powerful Jedis to control, some of the most battle-ready locations from across the franchise, and even dogfight over the heads of the AT-AT Walkers. Sure, you need a pretty powerful decide to stream this game, and even better internet to not face some awful ping, but if the tech is on your side, a little bit of portable Battlefront is a great time.

There you have it, the best Star Wars games on Switch and mobile. We don’t know about you, but we always fall to the dark side when given a choice. For more great games, check out our lists of the best mobile RPGs and best Switch RPGs – the galaxy is full of adventures, and some are even on Earth.