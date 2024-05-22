One of Sony’s latest job listings reveals its plans for a PlayStation mobile platform, suggesting that the console giant is getting back into the paint of making mobile games. Several PlayStation series, such as God of War, have previously received the mobile treatment, but with little success.

Following the recent news that Microsoft is working on an Xbox mobile gaming store, Sony has posted a job listing for a Mobile Platform Architect at PlayStation Global. TweakTown spotted the vacancy which advertises a role whose responsibility is “to design PlayStation’s platform for developing, publishing, and operating free-to-play mobile games.”

It also mentions plans to “connect mobile games to PlayStation services,” which could suggest PlayStation Plus functionality for online chat or even some mobile titles joining the existing library of games included in the service. Previous PlayStation mobile games include Run Sackboy Run! and Uncharted: Fortune Hunter, which developer Naughty Dog shuttered in 2022.

While Microsoft’s pivot to mobile games is a logical next step after its acquisition of King, the studio behind the Candy Crush games, it’s hard to see any motivating factors in PlayStation’s decision beyond competition. We’re looking forward to learning more about the proposed mobile games platform and what we can expect to see from it.

That’s everything we know so far about the PlayStation mobile platform. Check out our lists of games like Last of Us and games like Detroit Become Human for some great alternatives to these PS exclusives.

Follow Pocket Tactics on Google News for more mobile game news and updates.