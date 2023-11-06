The best games like Last of Us 2023

Last of Us is arguably one of the best games of all time. The adventure Joel and Ellie must embark on, and the horrors they endure all in the name of survival are as emotionally exhausting as they are physically challenging – it’s certainly an experience. Unfortunately, these titles are currently PS exclusive – but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of great games like Last of Us available on Switch and mobile. When a game is as huge as Naughty Dog’s, it’s fair to say that some games take inspiration from it. Then, of course, you have those that came before it.

Without further ado, here are the best games like Last of Us on Switch and mobile.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Nintendo Switch

Okay, I know you’ve seen this entry and probably assume that I’ve lost it. The Last of Us is a survival horror action-adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic world, while The Witcher 3 is an RPG that takes place in a fantastical land known as The Continent. One game features an infectious disease that ravaged humanity, and the other is all about stopping an unfathomable force with a monster slayer and his allies.

However, if you put aside the obvious differences, and take a more in-depth look at the games, Joel and Geralt are kindred spirits, of sorts. Think about it, at the heart of both stories are two men who seek to help a young girl or woman. Granted, Geralt and Ciri already have a father-daughter-like relationship, but Joel does become Ellie’s surrogate dad throughout their journey. So, if you’re after something that offers a similar experience on that level, The Witcher 3 is a fine choice.

Resident Evil 4 – Nintendo Switch

If it’s the survival horror aspects of The Last of Us that entice you, you’d be hard-pressed to find a title to scratch that itch quite like Resident Evil 4. The deranged, mutated villagers certainly give the same feel of intensity as the walking infected in The Last of Us, and some of them offer the same terror as clickers.

To be honest, we can’t overstate how incredible Capcom’s title is. Resident Evil 4 is arguably one of the best survival horror games of all time, and if you enjoy The Last of Us – especially its horror-related aspects – this is a must-play for you. Side note, should you be a huge fan of the genre, you might have even given Resident Evil Village a try in 2021, which wouldn’t exist without this gem. Yet another reason to lock and load as Leon Kennedy once more.

Dying Light – Nintendo Switch

If you like the action found in The Last of Us, and want another game that tasks you with beating the odds after a disease destroys everything, you need to look no further than Dying Light. This survival horror game has an open world, and it’s full to the brim, with not just zombies, but incredibly dangerous creatures come nightfall. Dying Light also features crafting, which, much like The Last of Us, adds to the pressure you feel in your fight for survival. You must weigh up your options carefully before using any item.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – Nintendo Switch and mobile

I have just one word to summarise Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons: incredible. This is one of the best indie games out there, and if it’s the story aspects of The Last of Us that draw you in, you should take a look at this title. Is it about a father and daughter? No, but it’s about two brothers (who would have thought?) who go on a journey together to get medicine for their father.

To overcome the odds, and survive what they must endure, the pair need to work together while looking after each other like brothers do. There are many puzzles for you to solve, as you control each brother simultaneously with each analog stick.

We should point out that there’s a tragic hard-hitting story buried in this game, and while we think it’s a worthwhile experience, there’s no denying how difficult it might be for some people to play. So look after yourself, and don’t put yourself through a narrative that might hit too close to home.

The Walking Dead – mobile

The chances are you’ve heard of Telltale’s The Walking Dead series, and that’s because it’s fantastic. If you enjoy not only the outbreak side of The Last of Us, but also how narrative-driven it is, chances are you’ll like The Walking Dead. In this game, you take on the role of Lee Everett. Before long, you encounter a young girl named Clementine, who you decide to protect – sound familiar?

Throughout the title, you come across several game-changing choices, the consequences of which are felt in the sequels to The Walking Dead. It’s a long and harrowing journey, one that’s sure to leave an impact on you.

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Nintendo Switch

If the narrative element and stealth-based gameplay of The Last of Us is right up your street, we suggest diving into A Plague Tale: Innocence. In this game, you play as Amicia de Rune, a 15-year-old French noblewoman, who has her life thrown into disarray when French Inquisition troops arrive on her family’s doorstep, killing them all, while Amicia and her brother, Hugo, escape.

The game takes place during the Hundred Years’ War, a conflict between England and France. As the story progresses, not only do Amicia and Hugo use stealth tactics to avoid soldiers, but they also need to employ their wits to avoid hordes of rats, as they spread the deadly disease known as the black plague.

A Plague Tale: Innocence’s story is fantastic yet dark, and the gameplay suits anyone who wants to flex their stealth skills.

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 – Nintendo Switch

Okay, so I might be cheating a little bit here. Not only am I giving two slots to the same franchise, but I’m throwing two games under one as well. Let me explain why. Both the Resident Evil Revelations games are fantastic, and I’d argue that the second is one of the best survival horror games on Switch. The monsters you encounter are hideous, and you feel the constant pressure of survival.

These games are episode-based, so you can play other games in between should you want to. However, the chances of this are slim, as Capcom nails the cliffhangers, making you want to keep going until the bitter end. Better yet, across both games, you get to play as Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, and Barry.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch

No. I haven’t lost the plot, this is my hill, and I’ll defend it to the bitter end. Just look at those luscious lands. It’s essentially a colorful version of the dark, dismal locations you venture through in The Last of Us. That’s it. That’s my angle here. But you know what? I think that’s enough, because frankly, the fact it’s Kirby is enough to warrant playing it, and the world found within resembling The Last of Us is the cherry on top of this delightful pink sundae – I wonder what an ice cream Kirby would look like?

There you have it, some of the best games like Last of Us on Switch and mobile.