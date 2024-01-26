The best games like Detroit Become Human in 2024

Want to know what the best games like Detroit Become Human are? We have your back as we look at various titles that may fill the void that the PlayStation 4 exclusive left in your hearts. Or, perhaps you don’t have a PlayStation, so you would like to experience the next best thing. Well, let me tell you, if you enjoy narrative-driven games where your choices matter, this is the list for you.

If you prefer horror games, that’s okay. We have lists of the best survival games, zombie games, and Resident Evil games to keep those spooky times going. Or, for sprawling adventures, check out our lists of Zelda games, Pokémon games, and games like The Witcher 3.

Here are the best games like Detroit Become Human:

Disco Elysium – Switch

Disco Elysium is one of the best Switch RPGs, enthralling players across not just Nintendo’s platform but Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, too. It’s not a traditional RPG in that it doesn’t feature much combat; rather, you use skill checks and dialogue trees, which makes it the perfect choice if you’re after a game like Detroit Become Human.

You take control of Harrier “Harry” Du Bois, and get a huge say in how his personality evolves, for you can choose to support or suppress various traits and ideologies, meaning you can experience many different scenarios, giving Disco Elysium a great replayability factor.

For a bit more detail on what to expect from the game, Harry is a detective who suffers from drug and alcohol-related amnesia, and he’s working a murder case. As you can probably guess, it’s up to you to work out who the killer is. You need to think carefully about who to trust and what ideologies to give in to.

Life is Strange – Switch and mobile

Regardless of which game you play, the Life is Strange series more than deserves a spot on this list. Whether it’s meaningful choices or a strong-narrative-driven experience that you’re after, these games have it all. While it’s hard to pick a favorite, I can say that Life is Strange 2 is my least favorite, but as our Life is Strange 2 review shows, that doesn’t make it a bad game in the slightest.

I feel the most drawn to Max and Chloe, with Alex coming in a close second to the best friends from the first game. Each game centers on an individual with powers; in the first game, Max Caulfield has the ability to rewind time, then in Life is Strange Before the Storm, Chloe doesn’t have powers, but you get to use her wits and attitude to your advantage. Life is Strange 2 sees Daniel possess telekinetic powers, and finally, Alex can feel the emotions of those around her in Life is Strange: True Colors.

Regardless of which game you play, you need to make some difficult decisions throughout, though the bay or bae choice is by far the most painful, in my humble opinion. Still, you can change how each game ends based on your decisions, so think carefully before deciding which direction you want to go in.

Oh, and no matter which game you opt to play, prepare yourself for an emotional rollercoaster, they will make you laugh and cry. Check out our Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection review and Life is Strange: True Colors review to learn more about these beautiful games.

The Dark Pictures Anthology – Switch

If you want a game in which your decisions mean life or death, The Dark Pictures Anthology is the perfect choice – currently, Man of Medan and Little Hope are available on Switch. As the first two entries are on the console, it feels safe to assume that House of Ashes and The Devil in Me will come to the platform.

Though each game has a different setting, story, and cast, they share a similar premise, as you control a group of characters. Throughout the story, you take control of each character, fighting to survive and making decisions that can either save you and your friends or prove to be your doom. A choice you make might not have immediate consequences, but it can be what kills one of the characters in a later chapter – no pressure.

To learn more about what makes these games enjoyable, check out our Man of Medan Switch review and Little Hope Switch review.

The Stanley Parable – Switch

If it’s different endings you want, it’s different endings you shall get with The Stanley Parable – 19 of them, in fact. This game is a bit of a phenomenon in that it still fascinates players after all these years, and after its release on Switch, it’s able to delight and confuse a whole other bunch of people.

The aim of the game is relatively simple: you just have to guide our silent protagonist, Stanley, through the empty office and beyond. Yes, there’s more to it than that, as there are diverging pathways as you explore the various areas. While you look around Stanley’s office building, a narrator speaks, offering guidance on where to go next. You can either listen to him or do the exact opposite of what he says, meaning your choices directly impact what happens.

For even more information on why this is such a good game, check out our The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Switch review.

Telltale The Walking Dead – Switch and mobile

The Telltale The Walking Dead series is very narrative-driven, with choices that can impact what happens in the story. Some of the things you do can have a lasting impact on Clementine across all three of her games.

Besides the obvious pull of this being a Walking Dead game, there’s much that this series has to offer. I, for one, couldn’t put any of them down the first time I played through, as the story hooked me. Let me tell you, Telltale didn’t shy away from delivering some harsh truths about the zombie apocalypse. I’ll never forget finding out I was eating my friend’s legs; it’s that sort of thing that messes you up for life.

Anyone who’s already played the first game knows exactly what I mean when I say the ending breaks your heart. So, just like we recommend with Life is Strange, have your tissues ready if you decide to follow Clementine on her journey.

State of Mind – Switch

It’s time to go into the near future, Berlin, 2048, to be exact. You’re Richard Nolan, a journalist trying to survive this dystopian world. Or maybe you’re not, considering you’re one of few people openly criticizing the government, putting yourself and your family at severe risk. Surprise, surprise, you awake alone in a hospital after an explosion and discover that your wife and son are gone, and it’s safe to say that they haven’t gone for a stroll around the block.

As the story unfolds, you have some tough decisions to make, which directly impact how the world evolves. You also need to use your own deduction skills and be willing to dive into some research if you want to learn more about Richard’s mysterious past while you work towards a better tomorrow. But what is a better tomorrow? Only you can decide.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – Switch

This is an Atlus game, that should tell you just how good it is, though, so can our 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim review. 13 Sentinels is a real-time strategy mech fighting videogame combined with a sci-fi visual novel, appealing to those who enjoy combat and a narrative that can change based upon your decisions.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim’s story revolves around 13 high-school students in 1980s Japan who suddenly find themselves in the future, where a war wages on between mechas and giant monsters (Kaiju, to use the Japanese term). You take control of each character throughout the game, interacting with the others to build an overarching narrative. Does that sound familiar?

Playing as different characters is a core part of Detroit Become Human’s gameplay, so if that’s what you enjoy about it, we suggest you try 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – even if it’s just for the great mech battles. Though we have to admit, we do enjoy the remembrance sections of the game, wherein you advance the story through dialogue and exploration with the characters.

Digimon Survive – Switch

Ruby and Connor would shame me if I omitted Digimon Survive from this list, and who can blame them? This is a great option if you enjoy the choice elements from Detroit Become Human. As a visual novel, your choices directly impact the direction of the story, which can lead you to one of the five Digimon Survive endings, meaning the game highly encourages you to play through multiple times. However, there are also tactical RPG elements. It wouldn’t be much of a Digimon game if you couldn’t do some battling, after all.

To learn more about this game, check out our Digimon Survive review. We also have a Digimon Survive Digimon list if you want to know what creatures are in the game, alongside a Digimon recruit and befriend article that explains how to add new members to your team. Then there’s our basic Digimon Survive guide; this is where we help you get to grips with the hold by offering tips and tricks.

There you have it, our picks for the best games like Detroit Become Human. If these games aren’t for you, perhaps our lists of the best Mario games, vampire games, wrestling games, baseball games, and assassin games can help you. Or, for some PlayStation goodness on the go, check out our picks for the best PSP games and PS Vita games.