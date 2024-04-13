Plenty of adorable Pokémon companions affectionately monch their trainers, and now you can do the same using the Pokémon Center Bite Buddies hand puppets. Show off the phenomenon known as ‘cuteness aggression’ with these five friends.

The Pokémon Company International has finally launched a line of five hand puppets that were previously exclusive to Japan for global fans to enjoy. The Bite Buddies series, known as the Bite Squad in Japan, features high-quality plush hand puppets of Totodile, Trapinch, Greavard, Gible, and fiery gen 9 starter Pokémon Fuecoco. Unsurprisingly, the group got their name because they can all learn and use the dark-type move Bite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The Bite Buddies puppets were first teased at the recent European International Championships at the ExCel Center in London, where we also learned the Pokémon World Championships 2024 dates ahead of the summer’s event. The pop-up Pokémon Center attracted thousands of visitors – both competitors and members of the general public – over the course of the weekend and gave Pokéfans a preview of more products coming soon to the online store, like the Happy Spring plush and keychain line and a massive pumpkin-shaped tealight holder decorated to look like Snorlax’s head.

The Bite Buddies join the existing range of plush hand puppets which includes Marshtomp, Quagsire, Slowpoke, and one of our favorite water Pokémon, Psyduck. As well as making wonderful gifts for your family and friends, these puppets have a reputation for showing up in the Play Pokémon livestreams on the official Pokémon channel. See if you can spot them in the video below!

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Center Bite Buddies puppets. If you’re after more Poké-merch to fill your house, check out our list of the best Pokémon figures on the market. You can also check our Pokémon Go codes guide for some digital goodies.