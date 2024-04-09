We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

We finally know the Pokémon World Championships 2024 dates

The Pokémon World Championships 2024 dates are no longer up for debate, as The Pokémon Company revealed the info at this weekend’s EUIC.

As the European International Championships drew to a close this weekend, we finally found out the Pokémon World Championships 2024 dates. Pack your bags, folks, we’re headed to Alola! Um, I mean Hawaii.

The Pokémon Company finally put an end to our endless speculation about this year’s Worlds dates this weekend during the closing ceremony of EUIC in London. Committed spectators and competitors in the TCG, VGC, Unite, and Pokémon Go events will flock to the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu from August 16 – 18, 2024, to find out who will be the very best, like no one ever was.

As well as announcing the Worlds dates, The Pokémon Company also revealed the brand-new graphic for Honolulu’s event, featuring beloved water Pokémon like Quaxly, Azumarill, and Frillish alongside their land-based pals wearing snorkels, diving into the beautiful Hawaiian sea. Based on our own experience of Pokémon Worlds 2022, we bet the exclusive event merch is going to be stunning.

If you want to attend the Pokémon World Championships 2024 as a competitor, there’s still time to qualify! Pokémon Go trainer MEweedle took home the trophy at EUIC this weekend, guaranteeing them a spot in the Worlds tournament in August. Across the various events, you can qualify by accumulating enough Championship Points from placements in local, regional, and international competitions, or like MEweedle, you can get a fast-track invite by taking down a whole tournament.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon World Championships 2024 dates. If you’re looking to up your competitive skills across the various games, check out our Pokémon Unite tier list, Pokémon TCG Live decks, and Pokémon Go best Pokémon guide for tips and advice from us certified Pokéfans.

