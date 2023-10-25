Move over Pumpkaboo, the new Pokémon Center Holiday collection is here

Yes, we know it’s only October and we’ve not even celebrated Halloween yet, but Delibird has come early this year to deliver us the Pokémon Center Holiday collection in all its festive glory. This exclusive range of merchandise is sure to brighten up any home with some holiday cheer-filled apparel, kitchenware, and of course, plushies.

As we’re still firmly planted in generation nine, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly take center stage in this year’s holiday plush line, each getting their own unique stocking keychain alongside Pikachu. Paldea’s resident Pika-clone Pawmi also receives the tinsel treatment with its very own Holiday Festival plush, complete with mistletoe head accessory and fur cape.

For those of you who prefer your nerdy merchandise to serve a function (aside from being a cuddly friend), the Pokémon Center has you covered with an adorable range of festive kitchenware and home decor featuring Pikachu and Munchlax, and a huge range of winter apparel. Munchlax’s snoozy older sibling Snorlax makes an appearance across the store’s pyjama offerings, making for the perfect Christmas morning outfit.

Speaking of Christmas, there’s even a range of adorable tree ornaments and other decorations to help prepare your home for Delibird’s arrival. Grab yourself a set of gingerbread cookie cuties to deck your halls or an adorable snow globe for your mantlepiece. Just before it’s time for bed, make sure you leave out your Pokémon-shaped cookies on the special holiday cookie plate where they rightfully belong!

The Pokémon Center Holiday collection makes its way onto the US and UK websites today, October 25, with the Paldea plushies arriving later in the week.

That’s a wrap(ping paper) on the Pokémon Center Holiday collection. If you’re after more gift ideas for the Trainer in your life, check out our Pokémon figures guide or our list of the best Pokémon games in 2023.