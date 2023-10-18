Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters and starter evolutions

With the classic choice of three between fire, water, and grass, our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s starter guide can help you make the most informed decision.

Screenshot of one of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters, Quaxly, on the players shoulder
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

As in the case with every game in the series, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s starters are of great importance in your quest to catch-’em-all. With three to choose from out of the same old spread of a water type, the duck, a fire type, the croc, and the grass type kitty-cat, there’s something for everyone. So, if you need help deciding which Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter evolutions to aim for we’re here to help.

With that out the way, let’s take a look at the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet starters and starter evolutions. 

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet starters 

Screenshot of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter Sprigatito playing in the flowers

Sprigatito

Sprigatito, the grass-type cat Pokémon, is our new favorite forest-dwelling feline. Described officially as “the capricious, attention-seeking grass cat Pokémon”, this little sweetheart is already a fan favourite.

Screenshot of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter Fuecoco starting a fire

Fuecoco

We’ve had water and ground-type croc Pokémon before, but we have a first for the fire-type in Fuecoco. With its cheeky demeanor and a smile on its face, it’s no wonder that plenty of the Pocket Tactics team picked this grinning gator. 

Screenshot of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter Quaxly splashing water over itself

Quaxly

The water-type starter on the bill is Quaxly, the duckling Pokémon. Quaxly is the only new Pokémon to come with his own hat. It might be a little more stuck-up than the alternatives, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great partner.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter evolutions

If you can’t decide on which of the three to go for without knowing the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter evolutions, don’t worry, we’ve got your back there too. Below you can find all three starters and their evolutions, with a little bit about how much you need to level before fully evolving.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters: Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada outlined in white and pasted on a dark green PT background

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Sprigatito evolutions

This cute kitty evolves into Floragato at level 16, before finally turning into the grass/dark-type Meowscarada at level 36.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters: Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge outlined in white and pasted on a purple PT background to match Skeledirge's purple nose bits

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Fuecoco evolution

Transforming into Crocalor at level 16, before finally evolving into Skeledirge at level 36, this red hot ‘mon is a fire/ghost type in waiting with a bunch of killer moves.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters: Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval outlined in white and pasted on a mango yellow PT background to match their yellow accents

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Quaxly evolution

Quaxly first becomes Quaxwell at level 16 and then evolves into Quaquaval, a split water/fighting type, at level 36.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s starters and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter evolutions. For more tips on parading through Paldea, check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s gym leaders guide.

