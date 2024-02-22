Pokémon Concierge release date, new episodes, and more

The Pokémon Concierge release date has already been and gone, with the first four episodes of this adorable animation are available on Netflix right now. And, if you can’t get enough of this tropical paradise, you’ll be glad to know that there are more episodes in the works. Read on to find out more.

Let’s crack on with our Pokémon Concierge release date guide.

When is the Pokémon Concierge release date?

Netflix premiered the first four episodes of Pokémon Concierge on December 28, 2023. We don’t know the Pokémon Concierge season 2 release date just yet, but we’ll update this guide as soon as we find out.

Pokémon Concierge episodes

As mentioned above, Pokémon Concierge currently consists of four 15-minute episodes. They are:

Episode one – I’m Haru, the New Concierge!

– I’m Haru, the New Concierge! Episode two – What’s On Your Mind, Psyduck?

– What’s On Your Mind, Psyduck? Episode three – I Hope I Can Evolve Too…

– I Hope I Can Evolve Too… Episode four – Welcome to the Pokémon Resort!

Will there be a Pokémon Concierge season 2?

In February, 2024, Netflix ordered more episodes of Pokémon Concierge. In a conversation with Variety, director Iku Ogawa stated “I am happy to let you know that we are now working on the new episodes for ‘Pokémon Concierge’! Life at the Pokémon Resort continues. Please look forward to it! Let’s see which Pokémon will come visit as a guest this time!”

We currently don’t know when the new episodes of Pokémon Concierge will drop, but we’ll be sure to update this guide as soon as we know more.

What can I expect from future Pokémon Concierge episodes?

In another conversation with Variety, producer Hidenaga Katakami teased what may come in future episodes of the Netflix series:

“Because it’s on an island and we are near water, there are a lot of water-type Pokémon that appeared. In the future, maybe we’ll have some more water-type Pokémon, but at the same time, maybe it’ll be interesting if you do the opposite. For example, electric-type Pokémon are not really good near water, but maybe it’s interesting if you bring them to a water-rich environment and see how they react.”

Is there a Pokémon Concierge trailer?

Yes, you can watch the Pokémon Concierge trailer from the Netflix YouTube channel above.

Netflix also uploaded a visit to dwarf studios, the company creating Pokémon Concierge. The behind-the-scenes footage reveals fresh looks at Pokémon models and the animation process. Check it out below.

