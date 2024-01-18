Electric Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

Pokémon may have been around for years and years and it’s hard to figure out (and remember) which types can counter each other, or what Magnemite’s strengths are after all this time. Therefore, we present our electric Pokémon weakness guide, as well as strengths and resistances, so you can plan your teams effectively and hit the enemy where it really hurts.

If you need a refresher on other types from the Pokédex, here’s all you need to know about water Pokémon weaknesses, ghost Pokémon weaknesses, dark Pokémon weaknesses, dragon Pokémon weaknesses, and psychic Pokémon weaknesses, along with resistances and strengths in battle.

So, let’s get into our electric Pokémon weakness guide.

What are electric Pokémon weaknesses?

Electric-type Pokémon have one real weakness, and one real weakness only:

Due to this weakness, electric pokémon have no effect against ground-type enemies. If you let your Pikachu go up against the likes of a Mudbray, chances are, it won’t last long.

If you want to know how to beat ground Pokémon, it’s a good idea to check out our ground Pokémon weakness guide.

What are electric Pokémon resistances?

Electric Pokémon are resistant to a few types and take half-damage from them. These are:

To better learn how to beat the steel and flying-types, you can check out our flying Pokémon weakness and steel Pokémon weakness articles.

What are electric Pokémon strengths?

Water Pokémon

Flying Pokémon

These sparky types can be assets to your team as they can deal some real damage – and there are plenty of small, cute, electric ‘mons to pick from if you prefer that to big lizard-shaped monsters. Electric types are strong against water and flying types, and deal super effective damage, whereas they deal half damage to grass, dragon, and other electric types.

Do you want to catch them all in different formats? Here are all the Pokémon Go codes, Pokémon Unite codes, and a rundown of all the Pokémon characters we’ve met so far.