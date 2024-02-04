Oricorio sends hearts aflutter in Pokémon Go’s Carnival of Love event

Encounter shiny Oricorio for the first time in Pokémon Go’s Carnival of Love event this month, celebrating Valentine’s Day through dance.

Pokemon Go Carnival of Love: Heart Trim Furfrou drop-shadowed on the official art of the four Oricorio forms
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Go 

GPS games work best when they take advantage of your location, which is exactly what Pokémon Go’s Carnival of Love event does. The Valentines-themed event is part of the Timeless Travels season and introduces shiny Oricorio to the game for the first time.

You can always count on Pokémon Go to offer unique and fun seasonal events year-round, and the Carnival of Love Valentine’s celebration is no different. Oricorio, Alola’s form-shifting bird Pokémon, is the star of the show, making its shiny debut and tasking trainers with collecting each form from around the world. Time to get in touch with your international friends and get trading!

It’s not Valentine’s Day without a bouquet of flowers, so you’ll also find region-specific colors of Flabébé floating on the wind. Orange and white flower Flabébé can spawn anywhere, so keep your eyes peeled. Plus, if you’re a fan of dog Pokémon, you’ll have the chance to give your Furfrou the Heart Trim haircut to celebrate the season of love.

Where can I find Oricorio in Pokémon Go?

Here are the spawn locations for Oricorio’s different forms during the Carnival of Love:

  • Baile Style: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
  • Pom-Pom Style: the Americas
  • Pa’u Style: African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands
  • Sensu Style: the Asia-Pacific region
YouTube Thumbnail

There’s even a special bonus if you’re based in Brazil to celebrate Carnival – you’ll earn double XP on every catch during the event.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Carnival of Love event. Check out our Pokémon Go events guide to get the low down on everything that’s happening this month, and take a look at our Pokémon Go codes guide to bag yourself some freebies.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.