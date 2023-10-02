Every Pokémon Go event November 2023

A Pokémon Go event is a regular occurrence these days, with something new happening pretty much every week. If you’re a big fan of the location-based monster collector, then there’s very little reason to ever not be playing, whether it’s participating in a raid hour, Community Day, Go Fest, or the smaller events that take place in between.

Now, while this is positive, as you’ve always got something to do to keep you busy, there’s a downside to it as well, as it’s really difficult to keep on top of everything that’s happening to Pokémon Go in any given moment. But that’s where we come in. We want to make your life much easier by providing a nice, chronological list of each upcoming event you can participate in. Before we get into the nitty gritty stuff, check out our Pokémon Go promo codes, Pokédex, and Pokémon Go Eevee Evolution guide.

This guide details each current and upcoming Pokémon Go event. We’ll keep it regularly refreshed and remove events from the previous months that are no longer applicable.

October research breakthrough

From September 1 at 13:00 PST/21:00 GMT to December 1 at 13:00 PDT/21:00 GMT, you can encounter Galarian Farfetch’d, Larvitar, Sableye, Furfrou, Bagon, and Goomy in research breakthrough encounters.

October Pokémon spotlight hours

Pokémon spotlight hours take place every Tuesday from 18:00 to 19:00 local time. Here’s each of the Pokémon you can encounter:

October 3: Slowpoke is in the spotlight and you earn twice the transfer candy. You may even encounter a shiny!

is in the spotlight and you earn twice the transfer candy. You may even encounter a shiny! October 10: Shroomish is in the spotlight and you earn twice the evolution XP. You may even encounter a shiny!

is in the spotlight and you earn twice the evolution XP. You may even encounter a shiny! October 17: Pumpkaboo is in the spotlight and you earn twice the catch stardust. You may even encounter a shiny!

is in the spotlight and you earn twice the catch stardust. You may even encounter a shiny! October 24: Phantump is in the spotlight and you earn twice the catch XP. You may even encounter a shiny!

is in the spotlight and you earn twice the catch XP. You may even encounter a shiny! October 31: Yamask is in the spotlight and you earn twice the catch candy. You may even encounter a shiny!

October community day

Niantic has revealed the next Pokémon Go Community Day features Timburr! It runs from 14:00 to 17:00 local time on October 15, you can expect to encounter the following bonuses:

Evolve Gurdurr during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Conkeldurr that knows brutal swing

Receive three times the stardust for catching Pokémon

Incense and lure modules activated during the event last for three hours

Take a snapshot during the event for a surprise encounter

Upcoming Pokémon Go events

Here are all the upcoming Pokémon events for you to look forward to.

Detective Pikachu Returns event From October 5 at 10:00 to October 9 at 20:00 local time, the Detective Pikachu Returns event takes place. During this time you can expect to see Pikachu and Slowpoke wearing a hat and complete themed research tasks



Adventures Abound – season 12

Niantic has now launched season 12, Adventures Abound! This season is set to end on December 1 at 10:00 local time. We recommend you view the official Pokémon Go blog post to find full details for the season.

