Are you ready to dive into the Lunar New Year festivities with Pokémon Go? If you’re not, the promise of bagging yourself a Pokémon Go Drampa might just be enough to convince you to get involved. In a new event, running from February 5 to February 11, 2024, Dragon-type Pokémon steal the spotlight in the incredible New Year Pokémon Go Dragons Unleashed field research.

The star of the show? None other than Drampa, the lovable Normal/Dragon Pokémon native to Alola, making its much-anticipated debut in the game after gaining a status as a beloved gen 7 Pokémon. With its unique (kind of adorable) design, Drampa’s laidback presence will undoubtedly add a touch of tranquility to your adventures, and if you’re particularly blessed (by an Absol, perhaps) you could even stumble upon a Shiny Drampa during the celebrations.

During the event, the wilderness will burst with a gloriously diverse array of Dragon-type Pokémon, including Magikarp, Dratini, and many more, shaking up the usual pool of Pokémon you encounter on your day-to-day travels. Additionally, you can embark on exclusive Timed Research quests, offering a chance to earn Stardust, XP, Lucky Eggs, and pulse-racing encounters with event-themed Pokémon. But keep your eyes on the clock because you need to complete all in-progress quests before the February 11, 2024, deadline at 20:00 local time

To recapture that collective spirit, there’s another fun dimension to the event, too. As part of a global challenge, trainers worldwide need to band together to collectively hit a whopping 1,250,000,000 Nice Throws. If successful, all participants will unlock a treasure trove of bonuses, including further wild encounters with different Dragon-type Pokémon and the appearance of rarer battling companions in raids.

So, gear up for an exhilarating Lunar New Year adventure with Pokémon Go Dragons Unleashed. Whether you’re chasing down Drampa or mastering those Nice Throws, you’re bound to have endless fun while we wait for news of the new Pokémon game, possibly alongside the Switch 2.

