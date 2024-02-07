Catch a shiny Pokémon Go Drampa in the exciting new global event

The new Pokémon Go Dragons Unleashed event gives you the chance to catch yourself a Drampa, a gen seven 'mon that's new to the mobile game.

Pokemon Go Drampa in new event
James Osborne's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Go 

Are you ready to dive into the Lunar New Year festivities with Pokémon Go? If you’re not, the promise of bagging yourself a Pokémon Go Drampa might just be enough to convince you to get involved. In a new event, running from February 5 to February 11, 2024, Dragon-type Pokémon steal the spotlight in the incredible New Year Pokémon Go Dragons Unleashed field research.

The star of the show? None other than Drampa, the lovable Normal/Dragon Pokémon native to Alola, making its much-anticipated debut in the game after gaining a status as a beloved gen 7 Pokémon. With its unique (kind of adorable) design, Drampa’s laidback presence will undoubtedly add a touch of tranquility to your adventures, and if you’re particularly blessed (by an Absol, perhaps) you could even stumble upon a Shiny Drampa during the celebrations.

During the event, the wilderness will burst with a gloriously diverse array of Dragon-type Pokémon, including Magikarp, Dratini, and many more, shaking up the usual pool of Pokémon you encounter on your day-to-day travels. Additionally, you can embark on exclusive Timed Research quests, offering a chance to earn Stardust, XP, Lucky Eggs, and pulse-racing encounters with event-themed Pokémon. But keep your eyes on the clock because you need to complete all in-progress quests before the February 11, 2024, deadline at 20:00 local time

To recapture that collective spirit, there’s another fun dimension to the event, too. As part of a global challenge, trainers worldwide need to band together to collectively hit a whopping 1,250,000,000 Nice Throws. If successful, all participants will unlock a treasure trove of bonuses, including further wild encounters with different Dragon-type Pokémon and the appearance of rarer battling companions in raids.

YouTube Thumbnail

So, gear up for an exhilarating Lunar New Year adventure with Pokémon Go Dragons Unleashed. Whether you’re chasing down Drampa or mastering those Nice Throws, you’re bound to have endless fun while we wait for news of the new Pokémon game, possibly alongside the Switch 2.

To maximize your Pokémon Go success, check out our list of the latest Pokémon Go promo codes, or see our picks for the best fighting Pokémon in the game and the best water Pokémon. If that’s not enough, get familiar with our guide on how to play the Pokémon games in order if you’re looking to start the adventure all over again.

Pokémon was James’ first obsession, and when he zones out you can be certain he’s playing the Pallet Town theme in his head. Recently, he’s been spending more time in Teyvat than Hyrule, and he (secretly) prefers Genshin Impact to BotW and TotK. Star Rail is keeping him busy too, but he’s getting increasingly impatient for Zenless Zone Zero. Before joining Pocket Tactics James was published in PCGamesN, and covered all things film and TV as a staff writer at The Digital Fix, while freelancing for a number of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. Even then, he wrote about Pokémon, Zelda, and Mario whenever he could, but he now disagrees with his own ranking of the Pokémon movies.