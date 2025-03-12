This week, Pokémon Go’s Festival of Colors event returns, bringing with it a batch of brightly colored shinies to collect. However, the event’s headline Pokémon, making its shiny debut, is arguably one of the most hated ‘mon of all time, and its shiny palette is horrendous.

That’s right, folks, one of the worst Pokémon of all time, Bruxish, is making its shiny debut in Pokémon Go, and the color combo is such an eyesore that it makes us miss the fish Pokémon’s original gaudy design. Who decided that these shades of red, green, yellow, and white belong together? Shiny Bruxish reminds me of a moldy pizza, and that’s not the vibe I expect from my shinies.

The Festival of Colors isn’t all about Bruxish, though, as the event brings back celebratory Pokéstop decorations and extended lure module and incense time frames. Smeargle is more likely to photobomb your snapshots, too, so make sure to take plenty each day, and you might just encounter a shiny version of the gen 2 Pokémon. Just in time for spring, Flabébé is back in a range of colors depending on your region, with the white and orange variants appearing worldwide.

When is the Pokémon Go Festival of Colors?

Pokémon Go’s Festival of Colors event runs from 10am local time on March 13, to 8pm local time on March 17, 2025. Look out for Kanto’s Eeveelutions, Tapu Koko, and Mega Swampert in raids throughout the week, as well as special one-star raids in India featuring Pikachu wearing a kurta.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Festival of Colors event. Hopefully, with the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date on the horizon, more Pokémon Go events will start to feature our friends from Kalos.