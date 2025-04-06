The sun is shining and the birds are singing, so it’s time for Pokémon Go’s Spring into Spring event to return. This time around, the event sees the debut of Gossifleur and Eldegoss in the mobile game, as well as increased shiny odds for a range of other Pokémon.

Pokémon Go is all about getting outside with your friends, so of course, the game has to celebrate the coming of spring with a new event. This is the first time that you can encounter and catch the adorable grass Pokémon Gossifleur and Eldegoss in the wild, so keep your eyes peeled if you’re looking to complete your Pokédex. Gossifleur has boosted wild appearances during the event, and you need 50 of its candy to evolve it to Eldegoss.

Gossifleur isn’t the only flower Pokémon getting its time in the sun during Spring into Spring, as Roselia and Cherubi get boosted encounter odds. Shiny Remoraid and shiny Fletchling are also on the cards thanks to boosted encounter and hatch rates in 5km eggs, or if you’re a fan of baby Pokémon, look out for shiny Budew, Mantyke, and Magby in your 2km eggs.

When is the Pokémon Go Spring into Spring event?

Pokémon Go’s Spring into Spring event runs from 10am local time on April 9, 2025, to 8pm local time on April 14, 2025. While hatch odds for the baby Pokémon and encounter odds for Gossifleur, Remoraid, and Fletchling are boosted during the whole event, other boosted encounters are split across various days:

April 9 – 10: Boosted encounter odds for Marill, Lotad, Dewpider, Ducklett, and Lapras

April 11 – 12: Boosted encounter odds for Vulpix, Ponyta, Numel, Litleo, and Hisuian Growlithe

April 13 – 14: Boosted encounter odds for Oddish, Roselia, Cherubi, Hoppip, and Alolan Exeggutor

As usual with Pokémon Go events, there are also tons of other activities to look forward to, like field research tasks, Pokéstop showcases, and collection challenges. Alternatively, you can learn more about Gossifleur and Eldegoss’ friends in our gen 8 Pokémon guide.

