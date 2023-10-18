Every Pokémon Go Ultra Beast

Introduced back in Pokémon Sun and Moon, the strange creatures known as Ultra Beasts push the definition of Pokémon with weird shapes and extraordinary abilities. With our guide you can learn more about the Pokémon Go Ultra Beasts, which are currently available, and when and how to catch them. Like many other legendary and mythical ‘mon, Pokémon Go Ultra Beasts are largely available through raid battles, so get ready to team up with pals and start stocking your remote raid passes.

For more great guides to help you on your pocket monster adventures, read our coverage on Pokémon Go promo codes, grass Pokémon, dragon Pokémon, fairy Pokémon, and the Pokémon Go raids schedule.

Here’s our guide to Pokémon Go Ultra Beasts

Which Ultra Beasts are in Pokémon Go?

The Ultra Beasts currently in Pokémon Go are as follows:

Nihilego

Pheromosa

Buzzwole

Xurkitree

Guzzlord

Kartana

Celesteela

Which Pokemon Go Ultra Beasts are in raids right now?

Recently both Kartana and Celesteela have been available in five-star raids, however, they both left raids on September 16, 2023. You can find out more with the official Pokémon Go website.

Currently, Guzzlord is in the current five-star raid rotation, running from October 6, 2023, until October 20, 2023. Beat a Guzzlord in a five-star raid, and you also have a chance to find and catch a shiny version of the fearsome dragon-type Ultra Beast.

Which Ultra Beasts are coming to Pokémon Go?

Recently Niantic teased the addition of Naganadel, the poison and dragon type Ultra Beast in promotional artwork. In key art celebrating Pokémon Go’s seventh birthday, Naganadel is visible in the upper righ corner, hinting that Niantic is set to introduce the Pokémon into Pokémon Go soon.

When will the Pokémon Go Ultra Beasts be available?

So far, while Nihilego was the first Ultra Beast available to all players as part of Pokémon Go raids, the remaining three (Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree) were all made available as part of in-person Pokémon Go Fest events. However, all four became available in regular Pokémon Go raids in the Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Finale Event, running Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 to 18:00 local time. Celesteels also later became available as part of the Pokémon Go Fest celebrations.

Which Ultra Beasts are not available in Pokémon Go?

Niantic is yet to make the following Ultra Beasts available in Pokémon Go:

Poipole

Naganadel

Stakataka

Blacephalon

We hope you enjoyed the ultra-exciting inclusion of these new interdimensional pocket monsters, and keep an eye on Pocket Tactics for all the latest information on how and where to catch them. For a great insight into the success of Pokémon Go, be sure to check out our interview with Niantic staff members in our Pokémon Go sixth anniversary Niantic interview.