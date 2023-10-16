We do believe in fairies, we do, we do. Not only are fairy Pokémon in Pokémon Go gorgeous to look at (seriously, just look at Sylveon and Alolan Ninetales), but they also pack a mighty punch on the battlefield, and can wipe the floor with the opposition under the right circumstances, while most of them happen to have a secondary-type too, which broadens their horizons. So, who exactly is the fairest of them all?

Either way, it’s time to dive into our picks for the best fairy Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Togekiss

Fast attack: Charm

Charged attack: Dazzling gleam

Togekiss is a force of nature, and we strongly suggest you put the effort in to make sure you can have one on your team, especially if you’re in the market for a fairy Pokémon. In Pokémon Go, Togekiss is a hard hitter that can also withstand some damage, a pretty great combination if you ask us.

Gardevoir

Fast attack: Charm

Charged attack: Dazzling gleam

Gardevoir is arguably one of the most powerful fairy Pokémon in any game it appears in, since the addition of its secondary typing in generation five, and that goes for Pokémon Go too. If you want a solid fairy-type that can withstand damage, and dish out a vicious assault, all at top speed, this is the ‘mon for you – plus, this Pokémon really does look good when it picks up the win. So majestic.

Granbull

Fast attack: Charm

Charged attack: Play rough

Who would have thought that a big bad dog like Granball could be dainty, delicate, and soft like a fairy? Okay, it’s none of those things (maybe it has a soft coat, we don’t know), but it’s a fairy-type Pokémon, one that hits like a freight train, so if you’re after a damage-heavy beast, Granbull is your ‘mon.

Clefable

Fast attack: Charm

Charged attack: Dazzling gleam

Clefable is one of the OGs when it comes to fairy Pokémon, given it’s from generation one, which means it’s been around since the inception of the franchise. We don’t say how old it actually is. That just reminds us of our mortality. Anyway, in Pokémon Go, Clefable has access to some powerful attacks, one of which is sure to charm your foe.

Primarina

Fast attack: Charm

Charged attack: Moonblast

Primarina is both a fairy and water-type Pokémon, which means you can create some seismic combinations that make it so the opposition struggles to keep their head above the water. If you go for a pure fairy build with Primarina, make sure you select moonblast for optimal damage.

Ninetales

Fast attack: Charm

Charged attack: Dazzling gleam

Now, this is one of the most majestic Pokémon ever, and Alolan Ninetales just happens to be insanely powerful, as not only is it one of the best ice Pokémon, but it also holds its own in the fairy category too. You have options here. You can freeze your rivals with your looks or ice blocks. It’s entirely up to you.

Wigglytuff

Fast attack: Charm

Charged attack: Play Rough

We had to put Wigglytuff on this list (honestly, the woman in charge wouldn’t forgive us if we didn’t), but that’s not to say that the stage three Pokémon doesn’t deserve to be here, because it does. Wigglytuff packs some oomph, and has access to a variety of attacks as it’s a hybrid between the normal and fairy categories. Just watch out, Wigglytuff likes to play rough. Huh, wonder if this is why our editor likes this ‘mon so much?

Slurpuff

Fast attack: Charm

Charged attack: Play rough

Slurp up the competition… actually don’t, that sounds like an awkward conversation with HR, but you should still pick Slurpuff as the fairy Pokémon for your team. This charming little ‘mon hits harder than you might think, but more importantly, it can move fast, and speed can win battles.

Aromatisse

Fast attack: Charm

Charged attack: Draining kiss

Another formidable fairy Pokémon is Aromatisse, and it happens to be a pure fairy-type, so you know it ticks all those crucial boxes. Furthermore, it has access to a nice range of attacks, many of which can cause some serious damage. Heck, it can drain the opposition’s health for itself – survival instincts, you just can’t teach that.

Sylveon

Fast attack: Charm

Charged attack: Moonblast

No, we’re not capable of making any Pokémon list without mentioning at least one of the many eeveelutions, and on this occasion, it’s Sylveon, the unbelievably beautiful fairy type, but don’t let its adorable nature fool you, as this creature can cause a great amount of damage on the battlefield.

There you have it, the best fairy Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Do you agree with our picks, or are you going to wish for something else?