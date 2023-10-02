Current Pokémon Go raid bosses November 2023

If you want to catch the best Pokémon, you’re going to have to participate in Pokémon Go raids. These are difficult events that pit you against a variety of your favorite monsters alongside your friends, providing you with a bunch of rewards if you succeed. You’ll also get a chance to catch the monster you fought, which makes it a great method of tracking down more elusive monsters.

Raids take place at gyms and require you to have a raid pass, which you can get once per day by visiting a gym, to participate. There are different tiers of raids, with the highest giving you a chance to receive a legendary Pokémon. You can also find out more information about your favorite mobile game by checking out our Pokémon Go Eevee evolution, Pokémon Go event, and Pokémon Go community day guides.

Now, let’s get into the Pokémon Go raid schedule for the next month.

October Pokémon Go five-star raids

Niantic has revealed the October five-star raid schedule. The following Pokémon are available:

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune appear in five-star raids from September 23 – October 6. You may even encounter a shiny

appear in five-star raids from September 23 – October 6. You may even encounter a shiny Guzzlord appears in five-star raids from October 6 – October 20. You may even encounter a shiny

appears in five-star raids from October 6 – October 20. You may even encounter a shiny Darkrai appears in five-star raids from October 20 – November 3. You may even encounter a shiny.

appears in five-star raids from October 20 – November 3. You may even encounter a shiny. Shadow Moltres appears in shadow raids during weekends in October

Every Wednesday a raid hour event runs from 18:00 to 19:00 local time. Raid hours feature the Pokémon appearing in five-star raids that week.

October Pokémon Go mega raids

If you’re curious about what Pokémon will soon appear in mega raids, you can find the full schedule right here:

Mega Gardevoir appears in mega raids from September 16 until October 6. You may even encounter a shiny

appears in mega raids from September 16 until October 6. You may even encounter a shiny Mega Gengar appears in mega raids from October 6 until October 20. You may even encounter a shiny

appears in mega raids from October 6 until October 20. You may even encounter a shiny Mega Banette appears in mega raids from October 20 until November 3. You may even encounter a shiny

What are Pokémon Go raids and how do they work?

Raids are multiplayer events in Pokémon Go that challenge you to battle powerful monsters in exchange for exclusive rewards. Each raid has a tier from one to five, with the lowest tiers being the easiest and the highest being the most difficult. You can battle easier raids alone, but you’ll need to work with the community to participate in the tougher raids.

Here’s how to start and complete a raid in steps:

To initiate a raid, you’ll need a raid pass, which you can get from a gym once per day Next, find a gym with an egg above it and wait until the timer counts down Visit the gym when the timer has come to an end and you’ll be able to face the raid boss The raid boss is a Pokémon with much higher CP than usual, and you have an hour to form a team and beat it You can participate in raids solo or join a group of up to 20 other players You can bring up to six Pokémon into the battle with you, just like in a usual gym battle If you fail the boss fight, you can try again as many times as you’d like until the hour is up, and it won’t cost you another raid pass If you’re successful, you’ll receive a bunch of rewards and a chance to catch it using premier balls, which are exclusive to raids

How do I get premier balls?

Premier balls are exclusive to raids and are the sole type of Poké ball that you can use to try and capture the raid boss if you successfully defeat it. You can’t collect premier balls using ordinary means, and will instead earn a set number depending on the following factors:

Defeat the boss: five premier balls

five premier balls Damage: up to four premier balls

up to four premier balls Gym : up to two if you control the gym

up to two if you control the gym Team contribution: you gain extra premier balls depending on the damage your team, as a whole, inflicts

you gain extra premier balls depending on the damage your team, as a whole, inflicts Friends: Raid with a friend to receive up to four extra premier balls

So, as you can see, it’s possible to earn a fair number of extra balls by paying attention to the above.

How do I catch raid bosses?

Even with the maximum possible number of premier balls at your disposal, you’re still not guaranteed to catch the Pokémon; especially if it’s a legendary at tier five. If you want to significantly increase your chances, you’re going to need to use a golden razz berry.

Fortunately, golden razz berries are a reward for defeating raid bosses in the first place, so if you raid often you should have plenty on you to increase the chances of capturing the boss.

Here’s a round-up of other things you can do to increase your chances of catching a difficult raid boss:

Throw a curveball by spinning the Poké ball before you throw it

Get an excellent throw by landing the Poké ball within the circle when it’s small

Get medals for the type of Pokémon you’re aiming to catch

What rewards can I get?

Aside from the chance to catch a really powerful Pokémon, you also get several other rewards for successfully completing a raid:

Golden razz berry

Fast TM

Charged TM

Rare candy

3,000 XP (standard raids)

20k XP (legendary raids)

What are remote raid passes?

Remote raid passes allow you to raid from the comfort of your home. They’re available to purchase in the shop individually.

Here’s how the raid remote pass works in Pokémon Go:

Remote raid passes are a premium item that cost 195 Pokécoins individually or as a pack of three for 525 Pokécoins

You can only hold a limited number of remote raid passes at a time

Once you’ve purchased one, you can participate in any raids that appear on your nearby screen remotely

Twenty trainers can participate in the same raid battle

Raids performed remotely still count towards research tasks and achievement medals

If you’d like to learn more, we’ve got a list of every single ‘mon in our Pokédex so that you can see all the available creatures.