The best electric Pokémon in Pokémon Go 2023

There’s an electric ‘mon for every taste, from Mega Ampharos’ luscious locks to Raikou’s chubby cheeks. But what are the best electric Pokémon in Pokémon Go? Well, I could answer that question in many ways. My list below includes ten of the most powerful, cute, and attainable pocket monsters in Go, so that you can add the best zappy lads to your Battle League team, and hopefully attain victory.

Now, let’s get into the good stuff – the best electric Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Raichu

Fast move: Volt switch

Charged move: Wild charge

If you read the intro to this list, Raichu won’t surprise you. This adorable electric mouse is far superior to its predecessor and even has an almost equally precious Alolan form.

It may not be the strongest Pokémon out there, but it definitely is the cutest, and I think that’s all that matters really.

Mega Ampharos

Fast move: Volt switch

Charged move: Zap cannon

Once again, a truly gorgeous electric Pokémon. Mega Ampharos is one of the most powerful choices if you want to take on the Go Battle League and look stylish while doing so.

If you haven’t managed to get your hands on any Ampharos Mega Energy, shadow and normal Ampharos are relatively powerful picks, provided you don’t have the next electric Pokémon on this list.

Mega Manectric

Fast move: Thunder fang

Charged move: Wild charge

If you haven’t picked up any Ampharos Mega Energy but have a backpack full of Manectric Mega Energy, then this is the best electric Pokémon to take into battle. In my opinion, it’s not as cute as Ampharos, but who am I to judge?

Raikou

Fast move: Thunder shock

Charged move: Wild charge

The first legendary to make it onto our list! Raikou is a powerhouse, especially the shadow form. Unfortunately, you won’t stumble across one of these in the wild and must defeat it in a Pokémon Go raid before you can take it into battle.

If you manage all of those steps then you are truly worthy to stand by Raikou’s side in battle.

Electivire

Fast move: Thunder shock

Charged move: Wild charge

This is the most attainable of the strong electric Pokémon in Pokémon Go. The only thing stopping you from using this absolute unit is the need for 100 Electabuzz candies. That and the fact that it’s kind of ugly, if that matters to you.

Magnezone

Fast move: Spark

Charged move: Wild charge

Can’t get your hands on 100 Electabuzz candy but have a spare 100 Magnemite candy and a magnetic lure module? Well, Magnezone is almost as good as Electivire, and you’re far more likely to stumble across a Magnemite in the wild than an Electabuzz.

Oh, and as Maganezone is also a steel-type, you should probably know what the steel Pokémon weakness is.

Jolteon

Fast move: Volt switch

Charged move: Discharge

One of the main reasons Jolteon is on this list is because it’s so darn cute! I think all lists need at least one Eeveelution. Not only is Jolteon a precious, gorgeous creature, but it’s also relatively powerful and fast, so should slot into your team nicely.

Wash Rotom

Fast move: Thunder shock

Charged move: Thunderbolt

Okay… Jolteon was on the list for cuteness and power… Wash Rotom is on here purely for how silly and cute it is. I asked the PT team for their favorite electric types, and Nathan let me know Wash Rotom needed to be on this list.

Zapdos

Fast move: Thunder shock

Charged move: Thunderbolt

Now, let’s get a little bit more serious. Zapdos is a powerful electric Pokémon, with a very powerful moveset and a high attack stat that can take down even the toughest foes.

Voltorb (or Electrode)

Fast move: Spark

Charged move: Thunderbolt

Alright, I said we were getting a little more serious, but we’re back to a slightly silly choice again. Ben from the PT team let me know that Voltorb is a must-have for this list because of its eyebrows…

I did question this, as Voltorb doesn’t have eyebrows, but maybe that’s what he meant. On a slightly more serious note, Electrode isn’t a bad pick to take into battle if you need something easy to find to pop onto your team.

