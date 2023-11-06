We’re not afraid to say who we think the best gen 2 Pokémon are. In fact, that’s what we’re about to do, and while some might be fairly obvious, there are a couple of entries that might surprise you. No matter where you turn in the Johto region, we can guarantee there’s a fantastic ‘mon waiting for you.

If you want to discover the shining stars from other generations, our gen 1 Pokémon, gen 3 Pokémon, gen 4 Pokémon, gen 5 Pokémon, gen 6 Pokémon, gen 8 Pokémon, and gen 7 Pokémon content can help you out. Or, if you’re after a pal with a spooky feel, our list of the best ghost Pokémon is a must-read. It’s also worth noting that there are no legendary Pokémon or starter Pokémon on this list, they each have their own respective guide, and this gives everyone else a chance to shine.

Anyway, onto the best gen 2 Pokémon.

Furret

Furret is arguably one of the cutest’ mon in the entire series, and that’s some huge praise considering it’s from generation two, but just look at its face, you can clearly see how its adorableness can withstand the tests of time. Admittedly, it’s not likely to lead you to victory against the Elite Four, but hey, who cares about that? We all know you need at least one ‘mon that can bat its eyes and make you buy it something pretty.

Eevee has many evolutions, two of which debut in generation two, and while Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareron represent elements, Umbreon and Espeon are night and day, which is one of the many reasons why Umbreon is the best Eevee evolution. Not only are these two ‘mon formidable in battle, with Umbreon serving as one of the original dark Pokémon and Espeon as a psychic Pokémon, but the way in which you evolve them is great.

You need to build up your friendship with Eevee to the point where it loves you. Then when you next level it up at night, it can evolve into Umbreon. Alternatively, you can repeat this process during the day if it’s Espeon that you’re after.

If you need helping fighting Espeon, check out our psychic Pokémon weakness guide, or look at our dark Pokémon weakness article if it’s Umbreon that’s giving you trouble.

Snubbull

Ah, Snubbull, what a special lil guy. We’d be remiss if we didn’t include it on this list. When it comes to generation two ‘mon, Snubbull is certainly up there for one of the more interesting designs, and while it’s not particularly strong in the early going, its evolution train is something special. Seriously, this dog’s bark matches its bite.

While Snubbul is a normal-type in generation two, it’s been a fairy Pokémon since gen six, and therefore it’s best to check out our fairy Pokémon weakness guide to learn how to defeat it in the newer games.

Crobat

Crobat is still one of the best additional evolutions Game Freak added to an existing chain. In case the name doesn’t give it away, this second generation Pokémon evolves from Golbat, making it quite a ferocious grass Pokémon with access to some psychic and poison attacks. Crobat is well-rounded and can cause a world of pain against the right opponent. Don’t send it out against fire – unless the idea of a crispy bat appeals to you.

To mow down Crobat in earlier generations, take a look at what the grass Pokémon weakness is in our guide. Or to learn how to beat it in more recent games, take a look at our flying Pokémon weakness and poison Pokémon weakness guides.

Houndoom

By far one of the best dog Pokémon, Houndoom is a beast on the battlefield and easily one of the most intimidating creatures you can come across in Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal. Not only that, but Houndoom is a top-notch fire Pokémon, which makes it a perfect choice should you choose Totodile to start your journey with because we don’t even talk about the grass-type here.

Should Houndoom give you any trouble when you cross it, take a look at our fire Pokémon weakness guide to see how you can put out the flames.

Tyranitar

This pseudo-legendary Pokémon is an absolute beast, and frankly, we suggest all trainers in the Johto region go out of their way to get their hands on this hybrid dark and rock-type. However, it does take considerable work, given you need to reach level 55 with Pupitar, the second stage of Larvitar. If we ever get to revisit Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal on the Switch, we’re certain this big boi is a shoo-in for competitive play.

To defeat Tyranitar, it’s important to know the rock Pokémon weakness is as well as the dark Pokémon weakness. Luckily for you, we have all the answers you need.

Slowking

There’s a good chance our writer Nathan may not have spoken to us for a good while if Slowking didn’t make this list (huh, why is he here?), but the water and psychic Pokémon certainly deserves a mention, as once again, Game Freak nails the additional evolution to an existing line. This royal ‘mon certainly elevates Slowbro to new heights. Plus, it’s a shining star in Pokémon 2000, and we can all agree that it’s the best Pokemon movie, but maybe that’s a list for another time.

Want to see what your future battle with Slowking holds? Consult our psychic Pokémon weakness article. Seriously, make sure you do, Slowking is no slouch and is one of the best psychic Pokémon in the entire series.

Politoed

Not only does Pokémon Gold and Silver introduce new evolutions for the likes of Golbat, Seadra, and Slowbro, but it’s also the first generation to feature alternate evolutions for ‘mon besides Eevee. If you feel more like a happy-go-lucky toad and not so wrathful, you can evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed instead of Poliwrath. This is something you might want to consider, as Politoed is one of the best water Pokémon in the Johto region, and it just oozes happiness.

Kingdra

This is the perfect example of a new evolution for an existing Pokémon, and it occurs in the second generation – what a treat. Kingdra is undeniably one of the best water Pokémon in the Johto region. Not only that, But Kingdra is also partly a dragon Pokémon in subsequent appearances, which only adds to its prowess in battle. Plus, just look at it. This creature is clearly a regal badass.

Want to know how to beat Kingdra? Just take a look at our water Pokémon weakness and dragon Pokémon weakness guides.

Miltank

Miltank is the champion of generation two Pokémon, and yes, this is our hill, and the Pocket Tactics crew intends to defend it till the bitter end. Miltank is a normal Pokémon, and while this is usually boring, Miltank actually hits like a freight train. The only thing that lets this second-generation Pokémon down is the fact that it doesn’t have an evolution. Oh, what could be, if only Game Freak would bring this ‘mon back with a vengeance.

If you want to know how to defeat Miltank and other normal-type creatures, discover what the normal Pokémon weakness is with our guide.

There you have it, the best gen 2 Pokemon. Agree with our picks? Whether you do not, let us know. If you want to see what other ‘mons are out there, check out our Pokédex – it lists every ‘mon from all generations.