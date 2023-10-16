We’re here today to celebrate the very best cat Pokémon, combing through over 900 critters and figuring out which ones deserve a little salami as a treat, and which ones we’d go “pspspspsps” to on our long walk home. There are a lot to choose from, so apologies if your favourite didn’t make the cut. Just know every cat is the purrfect kitty in the eyes of the owner, so nobody is technically wrong. So don’t email us about it.

Here’s our guide to the best cat Pokémon.

Meowth

The main man, the little guy, the cheeky little chap. Meowth is easily the most famous cat Pokémon, making up on third of the icon Team Rocket trio, and teaching himself how to speak human in one of the most gut-wrenching episodes of the Pokémon anime. He’s got a great scrappy attitude and quickly became known for his ability to use payday, a move that rewards the trainer with money after a battle. Why can’t my pets do that?

Over the years, Meowth has also shown itself to be a very versatile Pokemon, showing up in different forms across various regions, including the Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, and a special Dynamax form in Galar that pay tribute to the infamous ‘long cat’ internet meme. While, personally, we hate its Alolan evolution that makes Persian look like emo Garfield, it does have one special form a bit later that we love.

Perrserker

There’s just something so great about taking Meowth and giving it a Norse-inspired flavour, only to then have an evolution that takes this further as it pays tribute to the infamous berserker soldiers of the time. Perrserker has such a weird design, but just so loveable with its little Viking horns, and the new steel typing makes it an interesting version of what came before. Regional forms and evolutions are fairly hit and miss, but this one was a joy to discover in Galar.

Litten

One of the best starters in years, and with an evolution so popular it ended up in Super Smash Bros, Litten is one sassy little fire-type, and we love him. The black design with the red stripes is a really nice way to separate it from others, and in Pokémon Sun and Moon, it is a really tough choice between Litten and best boy Rowley. Sorry Popplio, nobody likes you.

Espurr

I think what makes me love Espurr so much is that with those wide, glistening eyes, it looks like it’s being haunted by the ghost of a Victorian child. Espurr is a psychic-type cat-like ‘mon that is as freaky as it is lovable, but don’t all the best cats have something a little kooky about them? It also evolves into the cool Pokémon Meowstic, known best for having distinct differences in design between the two genders. I just want to hug an Espurr and let it know everything is going to be alright.

Solgaleo

Not content with just having one great cat Pokemon, Sun and Moon delivered this chunky boy, as box legendary Solgaleo represented the Sun side of the two games. Based on a lion, this psychic and steel-type hybrid is a really interesting mix that actually provides nice type coverage, and its signature move Sunsteel Strike is one you don’t want to get in the way of. A split evolution from the adorable little Cosmog, considering that Pokémon can also somehow turn into the bat-like Lunala, it’s one of the most exciting evolution paths in all of Pokémon.

Suicune

Look, I can hear you. “But, the Gold and Silver legendaries are based on dogs?!?!” Are they? Are they? Look at Raikou, look at Entei. I’ll wait. They are based on a tiger and a lion. Now Suicune, obviously the coolest of all three, not least because it got its own spin-off with Pokémon Crystal, pushes this a little bit. Personally, I think it’s meant to be some sort of panther/deer hybrid, but it still makes out list of the best cat Pokémon.

Lots of legendary Pokémon show up in the games and the anime, but Suicune has always had this air of mythical regalness that elevates it above the others. Kayleigh would like to add that not everyone on team PT thinks Suicune is a cat, there’s some discourse at PT towers.

Sprigatitto

I have only had Spigatitto for a short while, but if anything happened to it, I’d burn this world down to the ground. Yes, it feels a little weird to be getting another cat-based starter Pokémon so soon after Litten, but I’m going to let Game Freak off the hook because they have absolutely nailed this grass-type cat’s design.

That's it for now folks, but if you are absolutely desperate to let us know why another cat Pokémon deserves a spot on this list, then be sure to let us know over at the Pocket Tactics Twitter account. But if you message anything supportive about Purrugly, you'll be blocked.