Pokémon Sleep Halloween celebrates costumes, candy, and creepy cuties

The first Pokémon Sleep Halloween event introduces costumed creatures to the relaxing sleep-tracker, as well as some ghost-type chaos to spice things up.

Pokemon Sleep Halloween: Painterly artwork of Snorlax, Gastly, Pikachu, and Cubone sleeping. Pikachu is sat on Snorlax's head and is wearing a witch hat. This is outlined in white and pasted on a blurred piece of art showing an autumnal full moon
Prepare to protect your Snorlax from the things that go bump in the night as the first-ever Pokémon Sleep Halloween event is just around the corner. The adorable sleep-tracking app launched back in July 2023 as a new way for trainers to interact with their favorite Pokémon partners.

As part of Pokémon Sleep’s Halloween event, you can expect to encounter considerably more ghost Pokémon than usual, and they’ll be up to their usual tricks too. During the event period, but especially on Halloween itself and the final day of the event, you’ll wake up to find Pokémon with different sleep styles to your own. These ‘mons won’t be available everywhere though, so make sure you set up your research station on Greengrass Isle to take part.

Pokémon Go’s themed events are known for dressing up our favorite ‘mons in adorable costumes, so Pokémon Sleep is taking the same approach. You’ll have a high chance of encountering an extremely adorable witch hat Pikachu during the Halloween event, making the electric Pokémon the first costumed critter in the game.

Which Pokémon can I encounter in the Pokémon Sleep Halloween event?

During this event, you’ll have a high chance to spot Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, and witch hat Pikachu. You’ll also have a greater chance to encounter Meowth and Cubone, and a slightly greater chance to encounter two unannounced ghost Pokémon.

When is the Pokémon Sleep Halloween event?

Pokémon Sleep’s Halloween event runs from October 30 to November 5, 2023. During this time you’ll be more likely to encounter ghost types and Pokémon with different sleep styles to your own, plus you’ll earn extra candy from research. The rewards are even bigger on October 31 and November 5 specifically.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Sleep Halloween event for 2023. For more spooks from this universe, check out our Pokémon Lavender Town feature or our guide to ghost Pokémon weakness.

