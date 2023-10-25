Ghost Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

If you want to know what the ghost-type weakness is, you’re at the right place. There are some spooky Pokémon out there, but they also tend to be a little bit badass. Ghosty beings such as Gengar make a great addition to any team, as they can spark fear in their foes and knock them into the middle of next week. However, just like any other type of ‘mon, you do have to consider what your buddies are weak to, and with our ghost Pokémon weakness guide, you can discover all you need to know about your ethereal pals.

What are ghost Pokémon weaknesses?

Dark Pokémon

Ghost Pokémon

It’s a bit of a catch-22 when it comes to ghost Pokémon as they’re super effective against their own type, but that also makes them incredibly weak to it. Quite honestly, if you put a Gengar against a Mismagius, it honestly comes down to who strikes first as to who wins the encounter. However, if your ghostly pal comes up against a dark Pokémon, the world might just turn to black…

Ghost Pokémon counters

As with any other type, there are some perfect Pokémon to use when dealing ghost-types:

Obstagoon

Umbreon

Gengar

Dragapult (check our Dreepy evolution guide to learn how to get one)

Okay, so two of those are dark Pokémon that take little damage from ghost-types which makes them perfect. Gengar, meanwhile, can decimate ghosts, but that’s only because it’s a ghost-type itself. So, should you want to use Gengar or a similar Pokémon, you need to make sure you get the first hit, otherwise, they’re likely to fall in battle.

What are ghost Pokémon resistances?

If you come up against bug or poison Pokémon, you’re pretty safe, as ghost Pokémon are especially resistant to those types.

What are ghost Pokémon strengths?

Ghost Pokémon

Psychic Pokémon

As you already know, ghost Pokémon are strong against those of the same type, so long as you get the first punch in, you may win. However, if you come up against a psychic Pokémon such as Gardevior, Espeon, or Mew, you don’t need a fortune teller to tell you that you’re about to kick some serious butt.

