Every year, Vocaloid fans celebrate March 9 as Miku Day, and this year, the date also marks the end of the Pokémon Project Voltage collaboration. Since last September, Vocaloid producers and artists have worked with the Pokémon team to create 18 original illustrations and original songs – one for each Pokémon type.

Project Voltage made the worlds of Pokémon and Hatsune Miku collide like never before, just by asking the question, “What if Miku was a Pokémon trainer?” Throughout the course of September, the official Project Voltage Twitter account shared 18 stunning illustrations of Miku and her chosen partner Pokémon for each of the current types in the game.

As well as the initial key art for each trainer, the artists also treated us to full character reference sheets, additional doodles, and commemorative artwork to celebrate the anniversaries of each of the other five Piapro Vocaloids: Kaito, Meiko, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, and Megurine Luka.

Following that, 18 iconic Vocaloid producers (or Ps) including Kairiki Bear, Deco*27, and Eve, released Pokémon ft. Hatsune Miku-themed songs on their respective YouTube channels. The Ps created the tracks by sampling background music and sound effects from the best Pokémon games, like the Pokémon Center theme and the nerve-wracking sound of a Poké Ball attempting to secure your new best friend.

You can tell that the whole Project Voltage collaboration was meticulously planned as its initial announcement fell on Miku’s anniversary on August 31 and Eve released the final track, Glorious Day, on Miku Day. For those not familiar with Hatsune Miku, March 9 is Miku Day because in Japanese, the numbers of the date, three and nine, can sound like ‘mi’ and ‘ku’ respectively!

Project Voltage partner Pokémon

Here are all of Miku’s partner Pokémon for each type:

Psychic – Meloetta

Grass – Rillaboom

Fire – Skeledirge

Water – Primarina

Electric – Rotom

Normal – Chatot

Ice – Lapras

Rock – Aurorus

Ground – Flygon

Flying – Altaria

Bug – Kricketune

Fairy – Jigglypuff

Poison – Toxtricity

Ghost – Mismagius

Dark – Obstagoon

Dragon – Miraidon

Steel – Jirachi

Fighting – Galarian Sirfetch’d

You can view the full gallery of collaboration art, as well as every single music video, on the official Project Voltage website.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Project Voltage. If you’re new to the world of Vocaloid, check out our Project Sekai characters guide to get to know the crew. Then, hop over to our Project Sekai download guide to start playing for yourself.