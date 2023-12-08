New title Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is heading to Switch

Ubisoft unveiled a brand new entry in the action franchise, and the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown release date is sooner than you might think.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown release date: Key art shows Sargon leaping through the air with a sword
During Summer Game Fest 2023, Ubisoft unveiled a brand new 2D entry in the Prince of Persia franchise, and the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown release date isn’t far. An action-packed sidescroller, this new entry stars Sargon, a gifted warrior and a member of an elite group called The Immortals. It all sounds great, we hope it makes its way into our list of the best Switch Metroidvanias.

It’s certainly been a while since a new Prince of Persia game, as we’re still waiting on the delayed Prince of Persia: Sand of Time Remake. While there’s still no word on that remake, the Nintendo Switch Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown release date is January 18, 2024.

It’s confirmed that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown features some similar time-bending mechanics to its predecessors, and is even inspired by Metroidvania titles. It also features a score by Iranian-born artist Mentrix, as well as assistance from Gareth Coker, which certainly sounds like a recipe for success. Color us excited!

If you want to get a glimpse of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown then watch the announcement trailer below. You can also check out the demo on January 11, 2024. 

