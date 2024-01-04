While precise details on the Project Ragnarok release date are relatively sparse on the ground right now, it’s safe to say that Ragnarok is extremely pretty. It’s easy to see the blockbuster inspiration in its gorgeous visual style, dynamic combat sequences, and Horizon Zero Dawn-style free-running and climbing.

Make sure you keep this page bookmarked, as we’ll continually update it with any news on fresh features, a potential beta, or the highly anticipated release date itself. To keep up to date with all of the new mobile games, check out our information on the Persona 5 the Phantom X release date and Zenless Zone Zero release date.

Project Ragnarok release date speculation

Unfortunately, we don’t have a concrete release date for Project Ragnarok as of yet, and NetEase has been pretty quiet about that game for a while, so we couldn’t even hazard a guess. That said, we will add more details to this page as soon as we have them!

Will there be a Project Ragnarok beta?

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about whether or not a Project Ragnarok beta is on the horizon. There were whispers a few years ago one happening, but it doesn’t seem like that came to fruition.

What platforms will Project Ragnarok be available on?

Project Ragnarok will launch first on mobile devices. When the game eventually makes its way to console and PC, you can expect cross-platform play across all versions.

Will Project Ragnarok be free-to-play?

Yes! This gorgeous RPG will be free to play. However, it will include in-app purchases to speed up upgrades and obtain character cards.

With all that being said, we’re looking forward to finding out more about Project Ragnarok in the coming months. For those of you who need something to play while you wait for the game to arrive, take a look at our list of the best mobile RPGs on iOS and Android.