When is the Persona 5 The Phantom X release date?

Another instalment is coming to Atlus’ smash hit Persona series, this time it’s a Persona 5 spin-off mobile game called Persona 5 The Phantom X, or P5X for short. There aren’t too many details just yet, but we’ll go through what we know about a worldwide Persona 5 The Phantom X release date and the story involved. The game is from Perfect World Games with involvement from Atlus and licensing by Sega.

For mobile game madness, check out these Genshin Impact codes, Roblox promo codes, and more specifically, How Far Can You Throw codes. If that isn’t your cup of tea, then maybe these Pokémon Unite codes will do the trick.

Persona 5 The Phantom X release date speculation

Perfect World Games is yet to announce the Persona 5 The Phantom X release date, but it did enter its first beta on March 29, 2023, in China only, with a worldwide beta test taking place in August 2023. Check back here from time to time as we’ll update this guide with the latest information as soon as we have it.

What’s the Persona 5 The Phantom X story?

The Phantom X brings us back to Japan with a new gang of friends and a brand new protagonist. The theme of desire is prevalent in this chapter, which leads to the new cast discovering their personas, and their ability to use them.

The protagonist leads a double life in true Persona fashion by attending school during the day (this time at the Kiba Academy) and then patrolling the metaverse at night in search of new personas and enemies to fight. It’s up to you to revert people’s distorted desires and fix the world. Igor and his Velvet Room are back again, this time with an underwater base and a new assistant named Merope, to help you fuse new personas and strengthen the ones you have.

There aren’t too many story details just yet, so we’ll keep you updated when we know more!

Are there new Persona 5 The Phantom X characters?

First up is the new nameless protagonist, code-named ‘Wonder’. A second-year student at Kiba Academy, his persona awakens as Yanoshik, and from there, his adventure begins. He lives on his own in Zoshigaya, in the suburbs of Tokyo, as his parents are traveling.

Next is Motoha Arai, code-name Closer, a fellow second-year student. She’s a sporty girl, popular at school, and easy-going. Her persona is Arveda. There’s another mysterious talking animal that makes an appearance in P5X – this time, it’s Luffy the owl, also known as Cattle. Much like Persona 5’s Mona, he can turn into a delivery van for easy transport in the metaverse and acts as a guide to our protagonist.

For more on the new faces in the game, check out all the Persona 5 X characters here!

Is Persona 5 X a gacha game?

Some lucky players had access to the game’s beta, and it looks like a gacha system is in place to get new characters (and our old Phantom Thieves faves). It appears that characters come in at least two rarities – four- and five-star – which indicates some sort of tier system for getting characters.

Igor, the master of the Velvet Room, is in charge of the character gacha, whereas there is a separate one for weapons that Iwai runs from his store. When we know more, we’ll update you right here.

What is the Persona 5 The Phantom X gameplay like?

P5X’s gameplay appears to mirror that of Persona 5 but with a simplified UI and control scheme for mobile devices. Trailers show that there are mini-games coming to P5X, like fishing, part-time jobs, and baseball. There will most likely be a social system akin to the Confidants in Persona 5 Royal and perhaps a romance option with some characters, too.

You can visit favorite shops again, like Iwai’s airsoft shop selling us ‘real’ weaponry, and you can stop into Big Bang Burger for a bite. Iconic locations like Yongen Jaya and Shinjuku feature on the map in P5X too, so you’ll visit many previously introduced places.

While the gameplay trailer doesn’t show how you battle shadows and other enemies, it does show that dungeons are back once again, and they’re stuffed with puzzles and treasure chests.

Which platforms will Persona 5 The Phantom X release on?

To begin, Persona 5 The Phantom X is coming to Android, iOS, and PC – likely through a client, though which one hasn’t been confirmed yet.

You can check out the official site here and take a look at all the fantastic art. Meanwhile, if you need some game recommendations, check out the best chicken games, best ocean games, and best JRPGs on Switch to get going on a new adventure.