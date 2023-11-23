PUBG Mobile Lite is a standalone version of PUBG Mobile, that’s designed for those with low-end Android devices. Another benefit of this streamlined game is the introduction of Arena Mode, which provides a snappy version of PUBG, with matches lasting around ten minutes. This may not seem like an enormous deal to some players, but not everyone has 30 minutes or more to win a chicken dinner.

This slimmed-down version of PUBG Mobile is exclusive to Android devices, so those on iOS will have to make do with the full-fat version of PUBG Mobile. It’s questions like this that we aim to answer in this PUBG Mobile Lite guide. We’re going to explain what it is, how it works, and provide you with all of the info you need to download it on Android and PC, and more.

How to play PUBG Mobile Lite on PC:

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite on PC:

If you want to play PUBG Mobile Lite on your PC, you need to install an emulator. There are several emulators out there that all do the job slightly differently.

Gameloop

Gameloop is the official emulator provided by Tencent, the developer of PUBG Mobile Lite. You may know Gameloop from its previous name, the Tencent Gaming Buddy. While the name has changed, the advantages of this emulator are still the same. If you want to install Gameloop, then follow the instructions below:

Go to the official Gameloop site

Download the newest version

Open Gameloop on your computer

Search for PUBG Mobile Lite on the emulator’s store

Click Download, and add PUBG Mobile Lite to your game library

Wait for the game to download

Enjoy!

BlueStacks

BlueStacks is another emulator with a humongous game library. This emulator is full of handy features to improve your gaming experience. If you would like to download BlueStacks, here is how:

Go to the BlueStacks website

Download the latest BlueStacks

Open the program on your computer

Search for PUBG Mobile Lite and click install

Add the game to your library and click open

Memu Play

Memu Play is another emulator with an extensive game library. It may not be the emulator for you, but it’s always worth weighing up your options. Here is how to download Memu Play:

Visit Memu Play and download the emulator

Open Memu Play on your computer and search for PUBG Mobile Lite

Click download, and wait for it to install

Open PUBG Mobile Lite and enjoy

PUBG Mobile Lite PC Requirements: What do you need to run the game?

Emulating mobile games on PC is not something that requires a lot of processing power. If you want some guidance, look at the system requirements for BlueStacks. If you have a computer with lower specs than the recommended specs, don’t worry. You might still be able to play PUBG Mobile Lite but at a reduced frame rate.

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Microsoft Windows 7 and above. Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

Intel or AMD Processor. RAM: Your PC must have at least 2GB of RAM.

Your PC must have at least 2GB of RAM. HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space.

5GB Free Disk Space. You must be an Administrator on your PC.

Up to date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor.

PUBG Mobile Lite FAQ

Now we’ll answer all questions you may have regarding PUBG Mobile Lite:

What is PUBG Mobile Lite?

PUBG Mobile Lite is a slimmed-down version of PUBG Mobile that’s optimised for lower-end Android devices. It also takes up a lot less space on your device and features a faster-paced Arena Mode that lasts around ten minutes or less.

What are the minimum requirements to run PUBG Mobile Lite on mobile?

The minimum requirements to run PUBG Mobile Lite on your Android device are listed below:

1GB of RAM

Android 4.0.3 and up

How much space do you need?

To download a copy of PUBG Mobile Lite on your mobile or tablet, you will need around 600 MB of free space. If you are planning on downloading an APK, these file sizes may vary.

How do I download PUBG Mobile Lite on Android?

You can grab PUBG Mobile Lite from Google Play, much like the ordinary version of PUBG Mobile.

Can I get an APK instead?

If you would like to download an APK of PUBG Mobile Lite, you can do so from the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. If you would like a second option, our trustworthy source for bypassing the Android app stores is APKPure.

Is PUBG Mobile Lite available on iOS?

PUBG Mobile Lite is not currently available on iOS devices.

There you have it, our guide to PUBG Mobile Lite.