PUBG Mobile update 2.8 – Zombies!

When Tencent provide us with a PUBG Mobile update, you know it's going to be a big one. However, keeping track of these updates and what's included in them is no walk in the park. Our PUBG Mobile update guide will list the major recent changes in chronological order, so you can look back and see what's been added.

Anyway, without any further build-up, let's get into the most recent PUBG Mobile update.

Now, let’s get into all the juicy update details.

Here is the latest PUBG Mobile update

PUBG Mobile update 2.8

As ever, a new PUBG Mobile update means fresh content to dig your teeth into. You can check out the highlights from the latest Zombie-infused update below.

Take on a siege of the undead in the new Zombie’s Edge game mode.

New themed items such as the Mutation Gauntlets and Mutation Blade.

You can now play as pets in World of Wonder mode.

Skill, weapon, and character adjustments. (For the full details, check out the official patch notes)

PUBG Mobile update 2.7

Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode is now live, challenging you to collect the Dragon Balls and summon Shenron

You can play as Dragon Ball characters in the Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super game mode

The Summer Brawl event arrives in World of Wonder.

Skill, weapon, and character adjustments.

PUBG Mobile update 2.6

Tame a T-Rex with the new Dinoground game mode.

New dinosaur-themed items and mounts.

Improvements to World of Wonder.

Skill, weapon, and character adjustments.

PUBG Mobile update 2.5

Fresh anniversary content, including the rollout of PUBG Mobile build mode World of Wonder.

New environments in Imagination District and Imagination Plaza.

New items and skills, including the Jet Boost Board skill.

PUBG Mobile update 2.4

New Martial Showdown theme celebrates the East with in-game themes and rewards

Fresh skills in player launcher and tactical camouflage (for more details, see the official PUBG Mobile site)

Skill adjustments

PUBG Mobile update 2.3

Football Mania introduces a new soccer-style game mode alongside world-class sporting icon Lionel Messi.

Weapons and vehicle updates across the board

The new creation system allows you to take photos and videos in-game with new camera angles.

PUBG Mobile update 1.7

The latest update introduces the new Mirror Mode, and includes content from the recent League of Legends animated show Arcane. Play as one of four characters from the show, as well as special unique abilities. The latest update also brings significant balancing to different weapons, lowering the overall distance disparity between all weapons. You can check out the full rundown below.

PUBG Mobile update 1.6

PUBG Mobile was updated to 1.6 recently, including a brand new mode called Flora Menace and many returning features. You can watch the trailer below.

Here are the full update 1.6 patch notes.

Update Rewards

Update to the new version between September 14 and September 19 (UTC 0) to get: 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and the Justice Defender Backpack (3d) ×1

Main Content

New Mode: Flora Menace

Erangel has been invaded by alien plants known as Yarilo. After absorbing special energy, the Yarilo quickly took over the major core urban areas and created the Rejuvenation Barrier, which has healing powers.

The Cell Matrix, a giant spaceship that carries everyone’s hopes of escape, has gone out of control because of the invasion.

Go to the Cell Matrix to conduct investigations, reclaim the energy, and experience awesome battles with random weapon drops and respawns. Call DynaHex Supplies to keep you well-supplied in battle.

Returning Maps/Modes

We’ve been paying attention to everyone’s discussion over the various game modes. We feel extremely honored that the game modes we worked so hard on have been so well received. We plan to bring back the following modes. For more information, please follow our official announcements and our official social media communities.

Metro Royale: Reunion – we’ll be improving some parts of Metro

Royale soon

Titans: Last Stand

Vikendi

Survive Till Dawn

Payload 2.0

Infection Mode

Runic Power

VS AI

New Social Features

We want PUBG MOBILE to be a game that you enjoy playing and a way for you to share, show off, and meet new friends. We’ve added new social features to make it more convenient for you to meet new friends who also like PUBG MOBILE.

Use the new Highlights feature to share your amazing plays! You can enable this in the settings. You can also view your career results and share them in Chats and on external platforms.

Region Rankings will be tested in some countries/regions. You can choose a popular area/landmark in your country. Players in the same region can compete against each other competitively in the Region Rankings. You can get corresponding titles and invite players in the same region to team up with you, as well as chat with them and view their statuses.

Experience Improvements

Here at PUBG MOBILE, we always want all our players to be able to participate in tournaments, become more skilled, and share their achievements. We are committed to improving your combat experience and providing more opportunities and rewards because you’ve been giving it your all.

Added the Playoffs to the All-Talent Championship. All teams that did not qualify for the Finals in the Semi-Finals will have the opportunity to participate in this. Don’t have any regrets! We also added Weekly Match rankings to give players more opportunities for exposure.

Cycle 1 Season 2 (9/17–11/18) brings you better rewards, cooler effects, and more thoughtful features than before.

Improved the display of some effects, as well as Emote performance, and basic controls. Your game experience should now be smoother.

PUBG Mobile update 1.4

PUBG Mobile will release updates starting from May 11. This update requires 660MB of storage space on Android and 1.67 GB on iOS. Update to the new version between May 11 and May 16 to receive:

2,888 BP

100 AG

Banana Bonanza (3 d) *1

New mode:

Titan Strikes: Titans arrive on Erangel on May 11, Sanhok on May 15, and Livik on May 20, the event ends on June 8

New map:

The Hangar: This map is a hangar on a huge ship floating on a vast ocean. Team Deathmatch, Arena Training, and Team Gun Game are the supported modes. The Hangar starts on June 1

Combat improvements:

OTS mode: the new over the shoulder shooting mode has higher accuracy but comes with the cost of movement

the new over the shoulder shooting mode has higher accuracy but comes with the cost of movement M249: the M249’s appearance has been updated, and its stats have been adjusted

the M249’s appearance has been updated, and its stats have been adjusted Pistol: balance adjustments

balance adjustments Marksman Rifles: improved the scope’s cross-hair calibration by reducing the aiming crosshair drift

Game performance:

Updated character creation to reduce lag

Updated the backpack to reduce lag when opening it

Updated vehicles to reduce lag during entry and exit

Updated GC strategy to reduce lag

Updated terrain LOD and cropping to increase overall frame rate

Updated the sky and water to increase the overall frame rate

Updated character rendering to improve frame rate and crowd rendering

Fixed the occasional startup crashes for iOS 1G devices

System improvements:

Achievement UI has been upgraded, and hidden achievements have been added.

Players can directly view new shop and supplies content in the message manager

Synergy can now be displayed on player information cards for players in teams and on the match results page

Rewards have been added for tiers

Participating in the All-Talent Championship will now count towards completing Daily Mission Combat Missions

New season content:

Royale Pass S19: from May 17 you can traverse to the Microcosm. The Insect Queen-Mini 14 and Wonderland-AKM will be up for grabs, and players can choose between the Insect Queen Set or General Beetle Set

from May 17 you can traverse to the Microcosm. The Insect Queen-Mini 14 and Wonderland-AKM will be up for grabs, and players can choose between the Insect Queen Set or General Beetle Set Cheer Park improvements: a new graffiti wall has been added, and the ferris wheel now rotates automatically. The MK12, M1014 and Famas have been added to the Training Grounds and Cheer Park

PUBG Mobile Update 1.3

PUBG Mobile update 1.3 has now arrived, bringing with it fresh Metro crossover content, the Season 18 Royale Pass, and a deadly music festival. It weighs in at a sizeable 640MB on Android and 1.55GB on iOS, and it’s recommended that you update your game as soon as possible if you want to play with others using the latest version.

PUBG Mobile update 1.2

PUBG Mobile update 1.2 has transformed the game’s Erangel map, introducing otherworldly runes that grant special powers. Alongside new guns and game modes came a host of smaller balancing changes.

pubg mobile update 1.1 patch notes

The patch notes for PUBG Mobile’s beta update 1.1 have been revealed, listing a good deal of the content we can expect to come to the game soon. This includes a new game mode, new equipment, and a winter festival event. Here’s everything we know for now:

Metro Royale: a new game mode with two unique maps, equipment, and challenges

a new game mode with two unique maps, equipment, and challenges Winter Festival: a themed winter event where players can visit the Winter Festival Hut and more

a themed winter event where players can visit the Winter Festival Hut and more Spike trap: this is a new item for classic mode

We don’t know how long the beta testing is going to be on this update, but we’ll add more details to this list as they are revealed.

PUBG Mobile New era – Version 1.0 Patch Notes

In case you missed it, Tencent recently announced PUBG Mobile 1.0, aptly-titled ‘a new era’. The update seeks to bring PUBG Mobile back into the limelight, with graphical improvements, a revamped UI, and lighting changes. You can check out the full list of changes by reading the patch notes below:

New Erangel

Updated sky, land, water, and vegetation

Building changes

Large resource point changes

Mylta Power: remodel with new building layout

Quarry: improved textures, adjusted building layouts, and seven new warehouses

Prison: adjusted terrain, added walls, new building layouts

Added trenches, wooden barricades, abandoned tanks, and constructions

Adjusted the structure of some urban areas

Some buildings now have basements

Livik improvements

New weapon: M1014 is a semi-automatic shotgun with seven rounds

Improved rock, water, and waterfalls textures

Reduced advantages of the scaffolding opposite the waterfall

Increased water depth above the waterfall

The large boat is replaced with a speedboat, which refreshes, and can be used in narrow waterways

Minor changes to supply drops

Adjusted grass distribution

Fixed the monster truck getting stuck and tree disappearing glitches

Beyond A.C.E

Mysterious energy towers remain in Erangel.

Players can redeem supplies from these towers by meeting certain conditions in combat

Players have a chance to enter this mode during Erangel matchmaking in classic mode

EvoGround additions

Payload 2.0: fully armed vehicles including a new helicopter

Take the base and find new super weapon crates which contain heavy weaponry and powerful items

Advanced communication towers allow players to respawn defeated teammates

New vehicles: armed UASZ, Dacia, Buggy, and Pickup

New heavy weaponry: AT-4 laser-guided missile and M202 four barreled rocket launcher

New items: UAV controller, man-portable radar, bomb suit

Security improvements

Added a penalty strategy to target the newest plug-ins/cheaters

Improved the process and policy to react and combat new hacks more swiftly

Graphical improvements

Improved the skin textures for character models

Introduced more natural transitions between parachute drop animations

Adjusted building and terrain transitions

Better lighting

Improved hair quality

New water surface shaders

More accurate models for weapon sights

Better shell ejection animations while firing

Improved the display of crosshairs for the holographic, red dot, and optical sights

Other improvements

Most cellphones can support 90 FPS

Tommy gun can now be equipped with a red dot or holo sight

UMP45: higher rate of fire and damage

DBS: can now spawn on the ground

Improved monster truck model

Firing removes invincibility in the arena mode

Cheer pack extreme arena: opens October 23, fight zombies in a transparent building

New UI

Royale pass season 15

