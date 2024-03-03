Netflix’s games service continues to surprise us with its new releases and February’s line-up is no different. The streaming service has teamed up with Ubisoft to launch Rainbow Six: SMOL on mobile, a chibified version of the legendary tactical shooter.

This isn’t just a simple mobile port, so we’re still waiting for the Rainbow Six Mobile release date, but instead Rainbow Six: SMOL offers a “tiny, funny, whimsical take” on the beloved game, designed for smaller screens. Rather than sticking to the franchise’s FPS roots, SMOL is a top-down game, drawn in a cartoonish isometric style that helps it stand out from its older brother.

You play as a Rainbow recruit, leading a team of operators through a range of dangerous scenarios, like defusing a bomb, hostage negotiation, and of course, taking down the bad guys. Yes, SMOL is made for smaller screens, but it’s still jam-packed with content. Explore five game modes crawling with ten unique enemy factions, including dragons and demons. Plus, everything is destructible!

If you need a break from all the chaos, Netflix Games also launched Pinball Masters alongside this new Rainbow Six title. Relive the nostalgia of the arcade by playing through Godzilla and Kong-themed tables and experiencing Zen Studios’ expertly crafted physics engine.

